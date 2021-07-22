Serial Entrepreneur and Business Consultant, Trishonna, Celebrates her Birthday With the Launch of Clothing Line and Masterclass Weekend Ahead of Black Business Month

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black Business month approaches serial entrepreneur and business consultant, Trishonna, will be toasting to her birthday celebration and launch of her new clothing line Genrevaein , followed by her highly anticipated business masterclass. Trishonna, co-founder and owner of Mixins Rolled Ice Cream franchise has been very successful as a leader in business development with earning over $100k in gross income within 60 days. Understanding how to develop a strategic business plan, Trishonna is one of the top black female business developers of her generation.

Such a successful business launch with Mixins Rolled Ice Cream, Trishonna's upscale fashion forward clothing line, Genrevaein (Genre Vain), is expected to reach new heights in the fashion industry this summer. The clothing line dubs itself in three genres: Feminine Luxury, Tomboy Chic, and Modest Casual.

"We're here to deliver fashion forward styles to all the girls by having inclusive sizing and vegan friendly materials." says founder Trishonna. "Genrevaein is bringing bold and sexy fashion... Our customers can enjoy a girls night out in our Mesh Cheetah Dress with cutouts along the curve line or in a Vegan Leather Zip Up Dress with comfort in all the right places!"

Genrevaein is set to launch on the 31st of July 2021, in Atlanta, GA. The launch is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated launches in Atlanta this year, having A-List influencers, talent, and press. Guests in attendance will not only get the chance to celebrate the birthday of Trishonna with an elusive pre-shopping experience of Genrevain, but have the opportunity of indulging in Mixin's homemade ice cream. For more information on Trishonna and her brands follow Trishonna online by clicking here .

