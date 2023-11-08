Serial Entrepreneur Ari Katz sets sights on combating mental health with the use of psychedelics; ROAR NYC will be NYC's first true "safe space" to experience the magic of Ketamine Assisted Therapy (KAT) without needles in effort to usher in a new era of mental health

NEW YORK, Nov. 8 , 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katz sees "incredible similarities" between rise of CoolSculpting, and surge in psychedelic assisted therapy, plans to leverage similar techniques that built a CoolSculpting empire to bring awareness to the healing powers of KAT.

Ari Katz, the former executive of Sperling Dermatology, is launching ROAR NYC, New York City's first true "Safe Space" style psychedelic therapy facility where members will be able to experience the magic and healing power of Ketamine Assisted Therapy without the use of any needles. All Ketamine therapy treatments at ROAR NYC will be group-style, and utilize a sublingual method, meaning the Ketamine pill will be "self-administered" underneath the patient's tongue. There will be medical professionals and mental health experts on hand during all treatments. ROAR NYC will be a first-of-its-kind Ketamine Clinic Concept, offering year round support and integration for its members, and leveraging a community and influencer -driven approach to its marketing.

Prior to ROAR NYC, Katz, together with his wife Dr. Shari Sperling, built, Sperling Dermatology, into one of the fastest growing medical practices in the country before agreeing to be acquired by the largest Dermatology Group Network in the world, Forefront Dermatology. Prior to the acquisition, Katz helped grow the NJ-based business to 4 locations including a New York City office, and pioneered the region's first "mobile spa" concept in June of 2020 as a response to COVID. Additionally, Katz oversaw all sales and marketing efforts on behalf of the company which was quickly recognized as the #1 CoolSculpting Provider in the country by treatment volume.

Since selling the business, Katz spent the better part of the next 2 years on a "personal wellness journey" where he started focusing on improving his own mental and physical health more proactively than ever before. This journey eventually led him to discover Ketamine Assisted Therapy (KAT). After experiencing the profound and healing effects during his own personal experience with KAT, Katz knew there was an opportunity to help others find the same relief he had been able to discover through the use of KAT.

In starting ROAR NYC, Katz sees incredible similarities between the market opportunity for psychedelic medicine and the original market opportunity he encountered when he started his CoolSculpting business. Katz plans to leverage very similar sales and marketing techniques in his new venture to those that helped Sperling Dermatology achieve remarkable success.

Initially, ROAR NYC will offer a 4-week highly curated program for KAT eligible individuals to experience the magic of sublingual KAT in a safe, controlled, and group setting in the heart of NYC. Each ROAR NYC class will consist of 4 Ketamine Fueled Discovery™ sessions (1 per week) which will be supervised by both integration coaches and at least 1 nurse (RN). After the 4 week program, ROAR NYC will offer on-going, year-round integration support for all of its members, and will leverage a community -driven approach to support optimal outcomes for all members.

When asked to provide additional details about his new business venture, Katz politely declined, and said simply: "Get Ready to ROAR in '24. Here we go again!".

Katz and his team will be on-site at this week's Wonderland Conference in Miami, and look forward to the event - anyone looking to get in touch with Ari is encouraged to do so.

To learn more about ROAR, visit their website:

www.ROAR-NYC.com or follow them on Instagram @Roar_nyc

