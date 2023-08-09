Serial Entrepreneur Brings Blo Blow Dry Bar to McAllen

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Now Open in McAllen, Texas

MCALLEN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, is happy to announce the opening of the brand's newest location in McAllen, Texas. Located at 2801 W Expressway 83, the new bar now offers guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. For a limited time, in celebration of the location's initial opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar in McAllen will offer its signature Mane Squeeze Membership at a founder's rate, which includes two blowouts per month for $70, 10% off retail products and $5 off each additional blow out.

The new bar is owned and operated by serial entrepreneur, Velma McMillan. A multi-unit franchise partner with Blo Blow Dry Bar, McMillan brings an impressive list of qualifications to her new business: more than 10 years of experience in sales, marketing and operations, and four years of experience as Chief Financial Officer for Quantum Alliance General Agency. In addition to her work in the insurance industry, McMillan has worked as an independent beauty consultant for Mary Kay since 2016.

First introduced to Blo Blow Dry Bar as a customer, McMillan initially inquired about the brand's franchising opportunity after authentically enjoying the experience of her first few appointments. In November 2022, she successfully opened her first Blo Blow Dry Bar location in Rockwall and recruited her sons to help manage the location's day-to-day operations and marketing. Her new McAllen location is also a family-operated business. McMillan also intends on continuing her expansion of the Blo Blow Dry Bar concept by her plans to one day open the first Blo Blow Dry Bar location in the state.

"It's been a wonderful experience operating our first Blo Blow Dry Bar location as a family and we cannot be any prouder of the local relationships we've established in Rockwall," said McMillan. "With our eyes now set on building a loyal fan following in McAllen, we're ready to become a standout small business for the local community."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous, while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is now open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in McAllen, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-mcallen/, or call (956) 331-8245.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman Public Relations | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar