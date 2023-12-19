Serial Entrepreneur Chanel E. Martin Offers Healthcare for Small Business Owners Through Kingdom Business Network

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Chanel E. Martin and Clearwater Health launch Kingdom Business Network Healthcare to transform healthcare accessibility for small business owners and independent contractors.

Recognizing how key health is toward creating wealth, Martin partnered with Clearwater to address the pressing need for affordable and high-quality healthcare solutions faced by small business entrepreneurs.

"I know what it's like to not have access to affordable health benefits as a small business owner," Martin said. "There was a period when my family had to go without healthcare due to a lack of access. I'm most excited about the benefits that are available through KBN Healthcare."

Chanel is an award-winning technology founder, book publisher and cofounder of Kingdom Business Network, a faith-based media platform teaching Christian entrepreneurs how to do business God's way.

Clearwater Health is a one-stop destination for all healthcare needs, including Healthshare plans, Major Medical insurance, and supplemental options such as dental and vision coverage.

"We're so excited to partner with Chanel," said Clearwater CEO, Jason Sherman. "She understands the struggles of small business owners and is looking to fill a real need for them.

Kingdom Business Network Healthcare (KBN Healthcare) empowers business owners to find the right plan for their needs with its accessible and affordable options.

One key feature of KBN Healthcare is how it helps members with healthcare costs. Members can save on fixed monthly costs (up to an average of $8,000 a year for families) and out-of-pocket costs (up to 80%) when they see doctors or have a procedure.

Members also benefit from other savings, including affordable prescriptions with $0 generic options, $0 telemedicine, and $0 mental health support with Talkspace.

Another feature is the strength of the provider network. KBN Healthcare offers its members access to nationwide PPO networks that provide more choice and flexibility of care.

Ultimately, the most important part about KBN Healthcare is that it sets up business owners and entrepreneurs for success.

"You can't take care of others unless you take care of yourself first," Martin said. "The Bible talks about how important it is to be a good steward to yourself and your body. KBN Healthcare offers a way to do that."

To learn more about KBN Healthcare, please visit www.kbnhealthcare.com.

To interview Chanel E. Martin, please email Lindsey Walker at [email protected]

About Chanel E. Martin

Chanel E. Martin, a distinguished serial entrepreneur, excels in guiding brands to achieve wealth and establish authority through media, books, and entrepreneurial ventures.

About Clearwater Benefits:

Clearwater Benefits is a leading provider of healthcare solutions dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to independent contractors and the companies that empower them.

