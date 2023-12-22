Serial Entrepreneur Chris Cardillo Acquires Rights to Hills Department Store's Official Hills Trademark

News provided by

Hills

22 Dec, 2023, 22:27 ET

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned entrepreneur Chris Cardillo has successfully acquired the rights to the iconic Hills Department Store's official Hills trademark. Having operated as an online retailer for the past several years, Cardillo was able to attain rights to the mark in April of 2022.

Cardillo envisions transforming the brand into an upscale lifestyle experience with a nostalgic touch.

Continue Reading
Chris Cardillo, Photography credit: Tina Cassano
Chris Cardillo, Photography credit: Tina Cassano

A Pittsburgh native with a proven track record of transforming nostalgic brands, Cardillo expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Hills is our most realized venture yet. The outpour of support has been tremendous, and we are eager to breathe new life into this beloved brand."

Hills Department Store has a rich history as a cornerstone of communities, providing quality products and a unique shopping experience. Cardillo's vision aims to honor this legacy while infusing modern elements to cater to today's discerning consumers.

For more information about Hills Brands and their initiatives, please visit HillsBrands.com.

About Hills Department Store:

Hills Department Store was founded in 1957 and operated as a full-fledged department store before becoming a renowned discount retailer. With a vast range of products, Hills became a household name and a community hub. The brand's acquisition by Chris Cardillo marks an exciting chapter in its storied history.

About Chris Cardillo

Chris Cardillo is an American entrepreneur.  Born in Pittsburgh by way of Penn Hills, he attended high school at East Allegheny High School, and graduated from Cherry Hill East. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Rowan University where he attained multiple honors including Summa Cum Laude, as well as earning a State Title Championship as a member of the university's Track and Field team.   

Contact:
Cardillo Publishing LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE Hills

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.