Serial Entrepreneur Expands Re-Bath's Services in Key Markets of Anaheim, Irvine, and San Bernadino

America's Largest Bathroom Remodeler Brings Innovative Bathroom Designs to Southern California Homeowners

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, has announced a signed agreement in California that covers Anaheim, Irvine, and San Bernadino. This expansion will bring Re-Bath's high-quality remodeling services to even more homeowners across Southern California, further solidifying the brand's presence and commitment to delivering exceptional bathroom transformations in key markets.

Behind the Signed Agreement – Julio Medeiros:

Medeiros brings a wealth of experience in the industry with having worked as a contractor for more than 20 years. Additionally, he is the successful owner of WindowFits, a window installation service, and Julz Corporation, a commercial real estate contractor.

Both WindowFits and Re-Bath have established strong partnerships with Lowe's. Drawn to Re-Bath's consistently high scores and ratings at Lowe's and its seamless 'one-stop-shop' model, Medeiros began exploring franchise opportunities with the brand.

A lifelong California resident, Medeiros has a deep-rooted connection to the community and successfully operates his other businesses in the area. His strong local ties and proven dedication to the region make him the perfect person to bring Re-Bath's services to these new markets.

"I've been looking into franchise opportunities for many years and can confidently say that I've found the perfect fit with Re-Bath," said Medeiros. "The brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction aligns with my vision for providing exceptional service to homeowners. I'm excited to leverage my previous experience in the industry and knowledge of these local communities to help Re-Bath expand its footprint in Southern California."

With more than 150,000 franchise businesses and an output of $161.9 billion, the western region of the U.S. marks a great opportunity for aspiring franchisees. While Re-Bath views this region as a prime area for growth, there are still numerous territories available throughout the country.

"Julio's extensive experience and focus on quality make him an invaluable addition to our franchise system," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "His background in contracting and deep understanding of the local markets will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our brand in these territories. We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our reach and deliver top-notch bathroom remodeling services to new communities."

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

The impressive growth achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath recently earned the No. 192 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400, No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler's 2024 Top 500 Nationals List, and was recognized as No. 1 in the "Best Bathroom Renovations" category on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 888-454-8842.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

Media Contact: Emily Eastin, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Re-Bath