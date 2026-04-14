Serial Entrepreneur Invests in Hydration Mission

Advanced sensors measure hydration in under 45 seconds, addressing a widespread and under-diagnosed health risk.

DENVER, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Life Sciences today announced that serial entrepreneur Mike Iiams, with successful exits in the life science space, has invested in the company and joined its board of directors.

"It was not too long ago — perhaps in 2023 — when I realized my 94-year-old mother was at risk of chronic dehydration. This was not good," observed Mike Iiams, a serial life sciences entrepreneur based out of Denver.

Mike Iiams, Investor and Board Member

"I knew we could not rely on her thirst reflexes for her hydration needs. After 65, one's sense of thirst declines; at 94, it's rarely there."

"But what's concerning is that thirst is not a very good indicator of hydration anyway. So were there any good, credible ways to measure dehydration in the first place? As my doctor told me, by the time one is thirsty, it is already too late. One is already dehydrated," added a discomfited Mike.

Mike's concerns apply to 72M Americans who are at risk of chronic dehydration every single year. From adults > 65 to several desk workers who work hours on Excel to college and pro athletes, to children — it sweeps across demographics. It is all around us. And is ubiquitous.

And we cannot ignore it anymore because even small levels of dehydration can be debilitating.

Take this: clinical research shows that just 1.0% loss of body hydration can lead to brain fog and loss of cognitive acuity. Add another 2.0% and the body starts showing signs of major stress. At 5.0% dehydration levels, one faces extreme heat exhaustion, and at 6.0%, it gets fatal.

It's stark, isn't it? In today's age of wearables, we prioritize steps, sleep, stress, and activity. But we neglect a core biomarker that is foundational to human wellbeing: hydration, which impacts our heart health, kidney function, skin quality, cognitive skills, aging… and more.

Denver Life Sciences (DLS) was founded in 2023 to fix the hydration crisis that faces America today.

Its mission is simple yet powerful: to hydrate the world's population. Over the last 1,000 days, the company has leveraged touch-based sensors and built sophisticated machine learning models (ML) to measure human hydration, accurately and non-invasively — all in less than 45 seconds.

This patented, new way to measure hydration sets the stage for users to understand and address fluctuations in their internal hydration levels during the day. DLS then nudges users to take simple actions — such as drinking water, enabling them to see their hydration score improve within a matter of minutes.

In pursuit of this journey, the DLS team gets asked, "Surely, there's an existing way to measure hydration today?" The short answer is, "Yes, there is. But it' s the same method used to measure hydration 50+ years ago: the urine dipstick test, commonly known as the 'pee test,' where a strip is dipped into urine, and hydration is inferred from changes in its color."

The pee test does not always work and is time-consuming, antiquated, and plain inconvenient. But as Gurbinder Bali, the CEO of DLS, points out, "There's a reason why the pee test has survived for so long. It is because hydration measurement — accurately and non-invasively — is an incredibly complex life sciences problem. For us, this challenge was extremely motivating and after years of research and testing, we are thrilled to offer an alternative that is light years ahead."

Today, DLS' hydration platform not only measures one's dehydration levels but also does much more. It measures one's blood pressure trends, heart rate, SpO₂, and offers daily, weekly, and monthly insights.

It goes a step further in providing hydration and wellness insights for each individual, contextualized for their age, gender, ethnicity, and unique biology, all via its mobile app. In doing so, it fixes the age-old and wrong hydration guidance of having 8 glasses of water a day.

When Mike first learnt of DLS, he wasn't just intrigued. He was thrilled. He saw this pain point from a very personal lens and wanted to support a company that was determined to find an advanced method to measure and fix dehydration.

Over the course of months of interactions with the team, Mike realized that supporting DLS was a no-brainer, given its mission, technology, bio-engineering acumen, and product design capabilities.

In April 2026, he came on board as an investor and joined the board of the company.

"Having a visionary and serial life sciences entrepreneur like Mike join the DLS team is a huge honor. It is a testament to what the team has accomplished so far, and Mike's guidance will propel us forward as we launch our hydration platform this year," says Gurbinder.

"This is not just a financial investment for me. It is an investment in my mother's health. And for her grandchild's health," signs off Mike, with a bottle of water in his hand.

About Denver Life Sciences (DLS): DLS is a venture-backed, cutting-edge life sciences company with a mission to hydrate the world's population. With its ML-based platform that measures hydration in <45 seconds, DLS is launching its first consumer product later this year -- all with a unique, premium form-factor. Get on the limited waitlist at www.dls.co.

SOURCE Denver Life Sciences