Serial Entrepreneur Launches Exuma Capital Partners to Fund Key Growth Industries

South Florida businessman Anthony Perera to lead strategic investments

PLANTATION, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exuma Capital Partners (Exuma Capital) announces its launch as a new private equity firm targeting strategic investments in high-growth lower and middle markets. The team will be led by South Florida businessman Anthony Perera , a serial entrepreneur with a 20-year history of highly profitable, diverse business ventures.

Anthony Perera, Managing Partner and Founder at Exuma Capital Partners

Exuma Capital will target lower-middle to middle-market opportunities, initially focused on the business services, technology, real estate, and consumer sectors. The firm's mission is to generate superior returns for investors by fostering growth in underserved and fragmented markets. Exuma Capital is committed to partnering with owners and managers to scale businesses through the implementation of operational improvements, innovation, and strategic resources that have proven to drive growth.

"After years of launching, growing, and building companies with many successful exits, I am eager to bring my passion for fostering innovation and growth to businesses," said Anthony Perera, Managing Partner and Founder at Exuma Capital.

Perera's track record speaks to his entrepreneurial spirit. In the technology sector, he conceptualized and has grown Inspected.com , a remote inspection and permit documentation company, into an industry leader. He founded Air Pros USA with one truck and built it into a seven-state home services company with over 1,000 employees in under six years.

"My entrepreneurial spirit started when I was nineteen when I founded my first company, and ever since, I have scaled and successfully exited numerous businesses across various verticals," said Perera. "I am passionate about working with business leaders to align on a mission for growth."

Perera's drive to establish and grow businesses highlights his ongoing commitment to his brand-building skills and strategic vision. He's not just investing capital in these companies but sharing his expertise and resources to help teams build their businesses and grow with his hands-on approach.

About Exuma Capital Partners:

Exuma Capital Partners is a private equity firm targeting strategic investments in high-growth middle markets in the technology, real estate, food and beverage, and home services industries. Serving as a trusted advisor for entrepreneurs, Exuma Capital Partners is poised to deliver superior returns for investors by fostering growth in underserved and fragmented markets.

Media Contacts:

Sofia Ashley

10 to 1 Public Relations

[email protected]

(480) 468-3349

Laura Slawny

10 to 1 Public Relations

[email protected]

(480) 868-9423

SOURCE Exuma Capital Partners