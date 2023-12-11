Serial Entrepreneur Matt Watson Completes Strategic Buy-Out of Full Scale

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Watson, a prominent serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Full Scale, has completed a strategic buyout of his co-founder, Matt DeCoursey, acquiring full control of the company.

Full Scale CEO Matt Watson (right) and team at the Full Scale office in Cebu, Philippines.

Full Scale, a leading software development agency, has been at the forefront of solving the tech talent shortage by matching software developers from the Philippines with growing tech companies. The company has more than 300 employees globally. The buyout represents a significant milestone in the company's trajectory and highlights Watson's commitment to steering Full Scale toward new heights.

Matt Watson is known best as the Founder & CTO of VinSolutions, which was sold to Cox Automotive in 2011 for $150 million. Watson brings a wealth of experience and a strategic vision to Full Scale. As the new CEO, he is poised to lead the company into its next growth phase, leveraging his expertise to solidify Full Scale's position in the competitive software development landscape.

"I'm happy for DeCoursey. This is what every founder works for, the big exit!" says Watson. "I'm grateful for the invaluable collaboration with Matt over the years. As CEO, DeCoursey built an incredible 8 figure business over the last five years. As the company embarks on this exciting journey, I eagerly anticipate steering Full Scale toward even greater achievements. My engineering background will help us continue to hire and train world class developers while delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Full Scale started in 2018 as a partnership between Matt Watson and Matt DeCoursey to help their companies, Stackify and Gigabook, hire talented software developers. Local Kansas City companies took note of the model, and Full Scale hired 100 developers in the first 12 months. The company's growth over the last five years has seen it land on the Inc 5000 in 2022 and in 2023 . The company is focused on how to grow from 300 employees in 2023 to 500 and beyond in 2025.

Full Scale specializes in helping small to medium sized tech companies augment their existing staff with software developers from the Philippines. By leveraging their talent, companies can save up to 70% on the costs of hiring software engineers. Instant access to senior talent, no staffing fees, and no long-term contracts make Full Scale a top choice for software development talent. Full Scale is known for its ability to recruit and retain top engineering talent in the Philippines.

About Full Scale:

Founded in 2018, Full Scale is a software development agency that helps businesses build dedicated software development teams to augment their internal staff. With headquarters in Kansas City, KS, and in Cebu City, Philippines, Full Scale currently employs over 300 employees globally. The company stands out for its focus on helping startups and other small companies scale. Full Scale has been a high growth company and has received accolades such as being a member of the Deloitte Fast 500, Inc. 5000 in 2022 and in 2023 .

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Jessica Powell

Full Scale

[email protected]

913.687.2151

SOURCE Full Scale