Advice to the Next Generation

Paul Sternberg, of Houston, TX, has a variety of diversified business experience backing his resolve. Asked to give advice to young entrepreneurs, Paul said: "I saw the ecommerce boom coming and quickly built my business model on what I call Amazon Proof businesses." Amazon Proof businesses are businesses in which E-commerce sites will have little impact on now or in the near future. These are businesses such as nail salons, hair salons, dry cleaners, etc.

A Passion for Business

Paul Sternberg has always had a passion for business that only grew with the knowledge he learned of its intricacies. Sternberg was always enthralled with business and the possibilities his studies awarded him. Throughout the years, he has maintained a growing passion for owning, operating, and protecting businesses. This is the type of enthusiasm he imparts to students, which shows that he not only has found success in business but also fulfillment.

Unique Perspective

Sure, this is because of the time he entered the field, yet, also because he was intelligent enough to advance with the times.There are people teaching students today that were either unable or unwilling to adapt to the metamorphosis of business innovation.Paul Sternberg of Houston, is not one of these people- that is why he brings a unique perspective to the classroom.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serial-entrepreneur-paul-sternberg-of-houston-offers-advice-to-young-entrepreneurs-300670143.html

SOURCE Paul Sternberg