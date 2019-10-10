Serial Entrepreneur Ramesh Dontha's New Book "The 60 Minute Startup" Is The Modern Entrepreneur's Roadmap To Start A Business In 30 Days Or Less

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramesh Dontha is a successful entrepreneur and accomplished writer who has built multiple companies on multiple continents. His inspiring works have been published in The Ascent, The Writing Cooperative, The Startup, Art & Parenting, and Marketing and Entrepreneurship among many other notable publications.



For more than fifteen years, Ramesh Dontha has developed successful strategies and implementation plans to meet and exceed business objectives, delivering world-class business value to his customers. Over 543,000 new businesses start every month around the world. Recent data for U.S. business survival rates from the Small Business Association (SBA) show that only 50% survive the first five years and 66% fail during the first ten years. Failure rates continue to increase to 75% or more past the ten year mark. The 60 Minute Startup was developed to be the cure for these high failure rates among new businesses and startups.

The 60 Minute Startup was created from the author's proven system to enable anyone to start a business in one hour per day and obtain their first paying customers in thirty days or less.



Ramesh Dontha goes inside his new book to reveal these proven strategies in the video below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lq2xLYUN-vM



Self-published author Ramesh Dontha made the statement, "What makes The 60 Minute Startup different from any other book on the market today is that it identifies the most critical tasks in the first fifteen days required to successfully launch a business and clearly outlays step-by-step instructions on implementing each task."



Readers of the book will also gain access to sales and business plan templates from other successful business owners to copy and customize for their own business. Many of these templates are from entrepreneurs who are masters in their field.



In the book, featured entrepreneur Joshua Lisec of The Entrepreneurs Wordsmith LLC explains his Other People Audiences (OPA Strategy) which netted him $9,400 in one hour. This same strategy, outlined in detail inside the book, has successfully built his company into a book ghostwriting empire.



Another featured entrepreneur Rio Rocket, a high-level branding expert, digital marketing strategist, actor and motivational speaker, contributed all of his successful business and sales templates which built his digital marketing and design firm that eventually helped launch his acting career. There is an entire chapter on how Rio Rocket's entrepreneurial growth began as a five-year-old child and passion for expressing his creativity crafted his blueprint for success.



Actor-entrepreneur Rio Rocket made the statement, "The 60 Minute Startup is a compendium of entrepreneurial knowledge at the highest level. It contains the same 'secret sauce' that startup founders implemented to make billions out their garage creating the Airbnbs, Instagrams, and Ubers of today."



Readers who wish to experience this innovative new workbook can download a free chapter on his website at RameshDontha.com. The book will be available at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

About The Author:



Ramesh Dontha has worked as a Senior Director in a Fortune 25 company and Managing Partner/Editor-In-Chief at Digital Transformation Pro, an advisory and training organization focusing on Big Data management practices for applications in Artificial Intelligence, Internet Of Things and other related areas. Ramesh is the host of The Agile Entrepreneur Podcast which offers weekly interviews, strategy, and advice for building and maintaining a successful business from the ground up.

