Serial Entrepreneur Tran Nguyen joins the Shine2Inspire Board of Directors to bring Business Ownership Experience

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Es of Choice Inc, dba Shine2Inspire, added Tran Nguyen to its Board of Directors to further its impact of building wealth through business ownership, focusing on financial and technological experience. Shine2Inspire serves middle, high, and college-level students at minority-serving institutions while also catering to young adults pursuing a vocation or trade.

With a proven track record in small business ownership and entrepreneurship, Tran brings unique experience in hospitality, concessions management, and retail. She is an active member of the aviation community at the Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, where she owns and operates several food and beverage concepts.

"Tran has already hit the ground running with her hands-on approach to business. I am honored to work alongside another business owner to make a difference in our communities," said President Danesha Smith.

Tran joins a diverse Board group led by small business owners Danesha Smith (President) and Andre Smith (Chief Financial Officer). Other Board members: Shavonne Dargan, an Executive in generational marketing vis a vis Curated by Live Nation; Shelva Clemons, PhD, an educator for Morehouse College and Howard University with non-profit and government agency experience. Reggie Walker is a small business owner and an engineer for Adobe, Inc. and will help advance the technological focus of the multiple programs. Denise Graf brings storytelling leveraging technology and graphic design. Two-time presidential appointee Cassius F. Butts advises the Board, and it's supported by Shango Oseitutu, who is a CPA and finance expert, and Robiaun Charles, Ed.D, brings fundraising and education experience.

Media Contact:

Danesha Smith

Es of Choice, Inc dba Shine2Inspire

470.707.4994

[email protected]

Social Media: @shine2inspireorg

https://shine2inspire.org/

Carlos Scott

Es of Choice, Inc dba Shine2Inspire

[email protected]

404-484-7306

SOURCE Shine2Inspire