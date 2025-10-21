Serial Entrepreneur Vijay Rao Launches Viasero Ventures, a Digital Services Incubator for Boutique, Pure-Play SIs

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasero Ventures, a new venture founded by serial entrepreneur Vijay Rao, today announced its launch as a specialized boutique SI incubator. The firm builds focused, pure-play services companies anchored in leading tech ecosystems.

Viasero Ventures is the latest chapter in Rao's track record of building category-leading services companies.

As Founder & CEO of Apisero, Rao scaled the firm from zero to 2,500 employees, building what became the world's largest pure-play MuleSoft consultancy. Under his leadership, Apisero earned 7× MuleSoft Partner of the Year honors and was widely recognized for driving platform adoption and measurable customer outcomes. The company was backed by Salesforce Ventures prior to its acquisition by NTT DATA in October 2022.

Rao then helped grow Kipi.AI into a Snowflake-focused powerhouse with 600+ global employees and a portfolio of 250+ proprietary accelerators, enablers, and AI-driven solutions. Kipi.AI assembled one of the world's largest Snowflake-certified teams with 600+ SnowPro certifications, earned 3× Snowflake Partner of the Year, and was ultimately acquired by WNS Global, now part of Capgemini, in March 2025.

"We've built leaders before, and the playbook travels: clarity of focus, alliance-first GTM, and delivery excellence that stands under pressure," said Vijay Rao, Founder, Viasero Ventures. "We apply it venture after venture, powered by teams that lead with kindness, humility, and ownership. It's how specialists become leaders."

Viasero Ventures follows a hands-on incubation model that combines capital, operating expertise, and a proven GTM and delivery framework to build and scale specialized services firms. Its approach emphasizes close ISV alignment, repeatable growth playbooks, and measurable customer and partner outcomes.

About Viasero Ventures

Viasero Ventures is a digital services incubator that builds pure-play, boutique systems integrators aligned to leading ISVs in high-growth technology markets. We identify the right opportunities early, incubate and invest, and develop each entity from formation to scale with proven GTM and delivery playbooks.

