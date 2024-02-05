Serial Entrepreneurs Open Florida's First LashKind, Bringing a Place of Acceptance and Beauty to the Community

News provided by

LashKind

05 Feb, 2024, 15:58 ET

Emerging Beauty Franchise Debuts in Coral Gables, Ignites Their Fast-Paced Expansion Across the U.S.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LashKind, an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, will be opening its doors in Coral Gables on Feb. 9. Located at 360 San Lorenzo Ave., the brand new location will offer guests an array of services for eyelashes and eyebrows. Grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc., and tapping into the proven business model of original blow dry bar franchise Blo Blow Dry Bar, LashKind is designed to be a leader within its space.

The new bar is owned and operated by Paula Rodriguez with support from her husband, Jose Molina. Having immigrated from Mexico, Rodriguez had to work hard to forge her path to success, navigating an unfamiliar language and customs. Fast forward 19 years later, she and her husband are successful business owners with three Blo Blow Dry Bar locations in Texas and two in Florida. Encouraged by their success in Coral Gables, Rodriguez and Molina decided to bring LashKind to their existing Blo Blow Dry Bar location. Their overall goal as business owners is to bring beauty services to communities to help women feel comfortable, empowered and confident.

"My dream of being a business owner have far exceeded my expectations," said Rodriguez. "When I moved to the United States in 2005, I had to make a lot of adjustments to find my way in a new country. When I opened my first Blo Blow Dry Bar location, I expected four clients, and now I have over 40,000 clients across two states. Throughout my journey as a business owner, I have helped women feel confident and beautiful, no matter their backgrounds, and that is my biggest success."

To celebrate the Coral Gables opening, the new location will feature discounted rates on a variety of services: a lash lift for $60, full set of classic natural lashes for $90, and high-brow brow shaping service for $15. LashKind's full list of services include: lash extensions, lash lifts; lash tints; brow and full-face waxing; brow and full-face threading; brow lamination; and brow tints.

"The launch of LashKind is off to an exciting start, and we look forward to growing with aspiring and existing entrepreneurs looking to stake their claim in this booming industry," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind. "With Rodriguez and Molina's success and deep roots with Blo Blow Dry Bar, there is no doubt that LashKind Coral Gables is in great hands."

LashKind is a collective of beauty lovers – who also know that beauty means business. Its mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure their natural lashes and brows remain healthy.

LashKind is open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m.7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.7 p.m. For more information on LashKind in Coral Gables, please visit https://wearelashkind.com/ or call (305) 901-5432.

About LashKind
LashKind is an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc. (founded in 2011) and brought to you by the team behind the category disruptor, Blo Blow Dry Bar. With a proven business model in a booming industry, LashKind is designed to stand out and set franchisees up for success. As a collective of beauty lovers, LashKind's mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly-delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure guests' natural lashes and brows remain healthy. To learn more, visit lashkindfranchise.com.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar 
Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, (440) 623-6532, or [email protected]

SOURCE LashKind

