SERIAL WINES BRINGS THE ART OF FILM AND WINE TOGETHER WITH TWO FILM FESTIVAL PARTNERSHIPS

The Paso Robles winery elevates the senses for wine and film lovers in the countdown to Hollywood's awards season with its dramatically delicious wines

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial Wines , part of the John Anthony Wine & Spirits portfolio, announces a series of new film festival sponsorships. Based in the exciting Paso Robles wine region, Serial Wines celebrates the power of film with every pour through new partnerships with the San Diego International Film Festival and the Newport Beach Film Festival, both taking place in October.

Serial Wines

Serial is a series of hand-crafted wines from across Paso Robles–one of the most bio-diverse wine regions in America. The winery showcases some of the best winegrowers from across Paso's 11 Districts and sub-AVAs–and tells their stories through lush single varietal bottlings, nuanced blends, and vineyard designate releases.

"Serial Wines was founded on the premise of curiosity for Paso Robles as it fast-emerges as the next world-class winegrowing region. Jeff Kandarian, our winemaker, introduced us to incredible growers across Paso's diverse terroir—providing incredible range in crafting these wines," shared John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "That's what drew Serial into the world of film—a shared passion for satisfying curiosity through creation. We are excited to pour Serial at these film festivals and share the story of these wines."

San Diego International Film Festival ( Oct. 16 - 20, 2024 ): As the official wine sponsor of the annual festival celebrating the power of independent film, Serial will be pouring at the Opening Night Gala at the Museum of Photographic Arts on Oct. 16 , offering attendees tastes of their 2023 Serial White Blend Paso Robles, 2021 Serial Red Blend Paso Robles, and the 2020 Serial Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon . Serial previously poured at the SDIFF Insider Series this summer, and looks forward to returning to share their outstanding wines with film lovers, filmmakers, and arts patrons alike.

( ): As the official wine sponsor of the annual festival celebrating the power of independent film, Serial will be pouring at the Opening Night Gala at the Museum of Photographic Arts on , offering attendees tastes of their 2023 Serial White Blend Paso Robles, 2021 Serial Red Blend Paso Robles, and the 2020 Serial Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon Serial previously poured at the this summer, and looks forward to returning to share their outstanding wines with film lovers, filmmakers, and arts patrons alike. Newport Beach Film Festival ( Oct. 17 - 24, 2024 ): Serial is an official event sponsor of the Newport Beach Film Festival, celebrating its 25th year this year, and as such will have a presence at various events throughout the festival's run. Attendees can find Serial at the Opening Night Party on Oct. 17 at Fashion Island, where the winery will also be giving away tickets to their exclusive, annual Serial Masquerade party. Serial will also be pouring at invite-only festival events, including the Mayor's Reception and the Cinematographer Celebration.

San Diego International Film Festival CEO and Artistic Director, Tonya Mantooth, shared: "We are thrilled to partner with Serial Wines. They have such an exceptional selection of different varietals from the Paso Robles AVA that we can't wait to share with our festival attendees. Serial Wines thrive in the diverse terrain of their wine region and create something beautiful. We do the same here at the festival, as we share stories from around the world. Every year, the festival gives us this incredible opportunity to come together as a community, look at stories and issues together, and discuss their impact. We are excited to share that experience with Serial Wines."

"The Newport Beach Film Festival is incredibly excited to have Serial Wines as a sponsor for our 25th Anniversary celebration this year," said Newport Beach Film Festival Festival CEO and Co-Founder Gregg Schwenk. "Serial Wines' commitment to artful excellence mirrors our dedication in highlighting outstanding cinematic achievement. We look forward to showcasing the memorable pairing of great film and fine wine at our Festival's Opening Weekend."

Founded in 2015 by John Truchard and winemaker Jeff Kandarian, Serial Wines celebrates the diverse and fast-growing Paso Robles AVA with meticulously-sourced, exceptional wines. Their stunning downtown Tasting Lounge, opened in 2022 and named one of USA Today's 10Best new wineries, offers tastings, food pairings, and hosts a number of sensual experiences pairing its wines with the arts, local food purveyors, live music and an annual Masquerade. For events and Paso Robles wine news, visit SerialWines.com or follow @SerialWines on Facebook and Instagram for Paso Robles wine news from Serial and chances to win tickets to each event.

About Serial Wines

Serial Wines is a series of wines sourced from across the diverse Paso Robles AVA and its 11 Districts, conceived in 2015 by Vintner, John Anthony Truchard and produced by Executive Winemaker, Jeff Kandarian—who started his career in Paso Robles and has a deep understanding of its terroir. Working with like-minded, meticulous winegrowers, the Serial Wines collection includes: varietal-specific, nuanced blends, AVA-designate, and single-vineyard releases which express the best of the region. Part of the John Anthony Wine & Spirits portfolio, Serial Cabernet Sauvignon and NEW Serial White Blend and Serial Red Blend are available at fine wine retailers . An extended selection of limited releases can be purchased online through the winery at SerialWines.com and at the stunning Serial Wines Tasting Lounge within the Historic Odd Fellows Building, downtown Paso Robles—named USA Today's 10Best new wineries in 2022.

About John Anthony Wine & Spirits

John Anthony Wine & Spirits, established by Founder and CEO John Anthony Truchard includes John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces exclusive wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros, Calistoga and Coombsville regions, all available in the winery's downtown Napa Tasting Lounge. Serial Wines is a curated collection of wines from Paso Robles and beyond—lush, and vibrant, sourced from exceptional vineyards in this exciting wine region. Weather Wines is a collection of Burgundian varietal wines grown in their most-perfect microclimates and highlighting the dynamic relationship between vines, terroir, and the elements. JaM Cellars was founded in 2009 in response to the downturn in the economy and experienced triple-digit growth in its early years by offering wines made in the tradition of great California winemaking at accessible sub $20 price points. Today, Butter Chardonnay from JaM Cellars is the #2 selling Chardonnay above $13 in the U.S. (source: Nielsen scan data 2024).

About The Newport Beach Film Festival

The Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an action-packed lineup of cinematic and culinary experiences. Recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the event will bring an internationally curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the beautiful Southern California coast. Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival will celebrate contemporary screen culture and artistic excellence, engaging the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists. For more information, visit newportbeachfilmfest.com.

About The San Diego International Film Festival

The San Diego International Film Festival is the region's premier film event and one of the leading stops on the independent festival circuit. The Festival offers a totally unique film experience; including world premieres, never before seen studio releases and the best in independent filmmaking. We believe cinema is a catalyst for positive change. The festival programming is diverse – however everyone has a genre that speaks to their heart – including us. With a passion for social impact topics, we've focused the lens on curated independent films that explore the issues affecting our world including homelessness, prejudice, pollution of the world's rivers, animal and environmental extinction, sustainability, sex-trafficking, military stories and more.

About the San Diego Film Foundation

CREATING EMPATHY IN A COMPLEX WORLD….

Our mission is to use the experience of film to explore issues of global impact, to create dialog, and ultimately to develop empathy and understanding in an increasingly diverse and complex world. We leverage these important conversations via our partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education, the San Diego Unified School District and the San Diego Community College District to use cinematic storytelling to help educate future leaders on key issues affecting our communities and world.

A 501c.3. The San Diego Film Foundation brings the finest independent cinematic storytelling from around the world to San Diego each year. We present films that make a difference through a variety of events and programs year round including:

FOCUS on Impact Film Series in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education, San Diego Unified School District and San Diego Community College District (Fall and Spring 2024/2025)

in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education, San Diego Unified School District and College District (Fall and Spring 2024/2025) Film Insider Series (May - August 2024 )

(May - ) 2024 San Diego International Film Festival ( October 16-20, 2024 )

