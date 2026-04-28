SERIAL WINES OPENS THE DOOR TO PASO ROBLES WITH INAUGURAL SAUVIGNON BLANC AND NEW PROGRAMS BUILT FOR TODAY'S WINE DRINKER

Paso Robles brand expands its portfolio and discovery-driven programs as the region continues to gain national momentum

PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial Wines is heading into summer with a series of new releases and consumer programs designed to bring more drinkers into the brand, and into Paso Robles. From the debut of its first-ever Sauvignon Blanc to a national retail program for Paso Wine Month and a more accessible wine club entry point, Serial is opening new doors at a moment when both the region and the varietal are gaining real momentum.

Serial Sauvignon Blanc

Part of the John Anthony Wine & Spirits portfolio and a recent recipient of 90+ point recognition for its White Blend, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon, Serial Wines is meeting this moment with the 2025 Serial Sauvignon Blanc Paso Robles, released in time for National Sauvignon Blanc Day on May 1. As one of the most popular and fastest-growing white wine categories in the U.S., Sauvignon Blanc gives Serial a natural entry point to reach a new generation of wine drinkers — many of whom are discovering Paso Robles, recently named one of USA Today's 10 Best Main Streets in the U.S. for 2026, for the first time.

"There's a real shift in how people are discovering wine today, and Paso Robles is one of the few regions that can meet that moment with both character and range," said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO of John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "What makes Paso compelling right now is its ability to deliver a real sense of place and approachability, whether that starts with a varietal like Sauvignon Blanc or opens into a broader exploration of the region. With Serial, we're focused on creating more entry points into that experience, so people can discover Paso on their own terms."

Sourced from several of Paso's cooler, marine-influenced AVAs, the inaugural Sauvignon Blanc opens with ripe peach and guava, layered with delicate floral notes of honeysuckle and a touch of green apple. A bright line of acidity carries into a clean, refreshing finish with lingering hints of melon. The wine is available for an SRP of $15.99, in stores and online at SerialWines.com.

"Starting my career in Paso Robles and returning now has been rewarding on several levels," said Jeff Kandarian, Executive Winemaker. "Paso has the range to do Sauvignon Blanc with real precision. For me, this was about bringing that into the Serial portfolio in a way that reflects what the region does best, a wine that's fresh and lifted, but still has the structure to carry through."

The Sauvignon Blanc launch anchors a broader season of programming designed to bring more people into the brand and into Paso Robles. Throughout May, Serial is participating in Paso Wine Month with in-store promotions including AI-powered taste profiling, chef-developed recipe pairings, and a sweepstakes to bring winners to the region. On the ground, Serial will be pouring at Paso Wine Fest's Grand Tasting on May 16 and hosting Sip and Slip into Whites, a Memorial Day Weekend celebration at the downtown Tasting Lounge featuring oysters, seasonal bites, and a flight of Serial whites. The goal of approachability extends to the brand's wine club, The Collective, which has been restructured with a new 3-bottle tier designed as a lower-commitment entry point for new and younger wine drinkers.

From a new bottle on the shelf to a new way to discover it, Serial is expanding how drinkers engage with both the brand and Paso Robles.

About Serial Wines

Serial Wines is a series of wines sourced from across the diverse Paso Robles AVA and its 11 Districts, conceived in 2015 by Vintner, John Anthony Truchard and produced by Executive Winemaker, Jeff Kandarian—who started his career in Paso Robles and has a deep understanding of its terroir. Working with like-minded, meticulous winegrowers, the Serial Wines collection includes: varietal-specific, nuanced blends, AVA-designate, and single-vineyard releases which express the best of the region. Part of the John Anthony Wine & Spirits portfolio, Serial Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Serial White Blend and Serial Red Blend are available at fine wine retailers. An extended selection of limited releases can be purchased online through the winery at SerialWines.com and at the stunning Serial Wines Tasting Lounge within the Historic Odd Fellows Building, downtown Paso Robles—named USA Today's 10Best new wineries in 2022.

SOURCE Serial Wines