Sericin Plus Instant Facelift Cream -- A New Generation in Age-Defying Skincare

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sericin Plus has launched the latest product in its line of luxury, silk protein-based skincare--a revolutionary non-invasive syringe which tackles the first signs of aging in minutes.

The Sericin Plus Lifting Syringe combines exclusive technology with the brand's trademark silk-based products to deliver a tool that enhances the youth and vitality of your complexion while delivering targeted treatment to areas where you need it the most. The non-invasive syringe offers all you need for a "facelift," controlling wrinkles, fine lines and age spots to keep the skin looking younger for longer.

The Lifting Syringe (no needle) is easy to use and is designed to improve the firmness and elasticity of your skin while giving the delicate skin on your face an enhanced, soft texture. The syringe's targeted application allows you to supplement your daily skincare routine on the days when you need it most.

The innovative syringe technology can also be used around your eyes—Sericin Plus has also launched a product containing their renowned Intensive Eye-Lift Micro Cream. This cream tackles those stubborn crow's feet, wrinkles, creases and fine lines around the eyes to give your entire face the youthful treatment.

Sericin Plus' unique ingredient is Sericin--a protein found in silk which is responsible for binding silk fibers together. It seals in moisture for optimal results. Silk extracts are renowned for keeping skin moisturized and healthy, and they're easily absorbed. The protein helps lock in moisture and oxygen for sustainable, lasting improvements to your complexion and skin tone.

Sericin Plus has an entire range of body, facial and eye skincare to suit all ages and beauty needs. Silk protein helps protect skin from the elements, promotes collagen production and even offers some protection from UV rays.

Sericin Plus is proudly made in the USA, NOT tested on animals, Paraben FREE, and cruelty FREE.

For more information www.sericinplus.com

Source: https://www.sericinplus.com/instant-facelift-cream.html

