Serif Health Launches the Next Era of Healthcare Pricing Intelligence with Signal Enhancements and Signal Ask

Guided Starter Kits, simplified workflows and AI capabilities help teams move faster from data to decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Serif Health (Serif) today unveiled a reimagined healthcare cost intelligence experience designed to help organizations move from pricing questions to actionable answers faster and more confidently. The launch introduces guided Starter Kits for common pricing analyses, a unified research workflow, and a preview of Signal Ask, a new AI-powered research capability currently available to a limited audience.

The enhancements address a persistent industry challenge: despite producing more data than ever, price transparency has remained difficult to act on, requiring significant time and expertise to turn data and information into clear answers.

Signal Ask is a new AI agent engineered specifically for the complexity of healthcare price transparency. Trained to help users navigate and query pricing data without needing to know billing codes, data structures, or technical search logic, the new AI copilot lowers the barrier to entry for teams new to price transparency analysis by guiding users toward the right starting point. For experienced analysts, it accelerates the research process by getting to the right query faster.

The addition of Signal Ask is the first step in Serif's broader AI roadmap, with additional capabilities planned that will further transform how healthcare organizations interact with pricing data.

"Price transparency started as a fight for access. It was about getting the data out into the open," said Rafiq Ahmed, CEO and Co-founder of Serif. "Then the challenge became usability: making that data something healthcare teams could actually work with. Now we're asking a harder question: how do we get healthcare leaders from question to answer as fast as possible? The Signal upgrades with Signal Ask are our answer to that—AI isn't just a feature here; it's the next evolution of what price transparency can actually do for people relying on it every day."

In addition to Signal Ask, the redesigned platform unifies Signal's reporting modes into a single interface that adapts to the user's question. Rather than requiring users to navigate separate reporting modes or manually determine the right analysis path, Signal now guides users toward the appropriate workflow automatically.

The new Serif Starter Kits provide pre-built templates for the most common pricing questions teams ask every day. Starter Kits help teams quickly structure analyses around use cases such as:

Competitive rate research

Market reimbursement analysis

Benchmark inpatient rates by % of Medicare

Service line pricing comparisons

Site-of-care variation analysis

Signal, Serif's flagship platform which launched in 2023, is used by more than 200 organizations across providers, payers, employers, and benefits teams to benchmark rates, evaluate networks, and understand market dynamics. The platform is powered by normalized data across more than 200 commercial payers and 5,000 hospitals, validated by billions of commercial claims and nearly three years of longitudinal rate history. Serif cleans, validates, and structures data before it reaches the user, including rate types that most vendors exclude, so that every answer Signal and Signal Ask return is grounded in reliable, high-quality data.

Signal Ask is available to a limited beta audience; healthcare organizations can request early access at https://www.serifhealth.com/l/signal-ask. For more information or to book a demo, visit https://www.serifhealth.com/products/signal or meet Serif at Booth #618 at the 2026 Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Annual Institute June 7-10, 2026.

About Serif Health

Serif Health is the healthcare cost intelligence platform that turns price transparency data into answers. Powered by normalized data across 200+ commercial payers, 5,000+ hospitals, and billions of commercial claims, Serif's flagship platform Signal helps providers, payers, employers, and benefits teams benchmark rates, evaluate networks, and understand market dynamics in seconds. Serif cleans, validates, and structures data before it reaches the user, so every answer is grounded in reliable, decision-ready intelligence. With the introduction of AI-powered capabilities, Serif continues to close the gap between data and decision. Learn more at serifhealth.com.

SOURCE Serif Health