Serimmune and Atreca, Inc. Establish Research Collaboration Agreement in Oncology

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serimmune, a leader in understanding the functional antibody repertoire's role in human disease, announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Atreca, a biotechnology company focused on developing novel cancer therapeutics based on interrogation of the active human immune response.

Under the agreement, Serimmune will apply its Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) platform, which maps the antigenic targets of antibody repertoires to identify the targets of selected therapeutic antibody candidates for oncology generated by Atreca.

"We are excited that Atreca has chosen to collaborate with Serimmune to leverage the strengths of our proprietary platform for identifying the specific antigenic epitopes of antibody response," said Noah Nasser, CEO of Serimmune. "Atreca's antibody discovery platform provides a wealth of therapeutic candidates, and we look forward to providing valuable target information to help them select and advance those candidates."

Serimmune's SERA technology platform reveals the diverse antigens that stimulate immunity. Serimmune is using this platform to create a growing database that can be interrogated to uncover disease information. The company is actively pursuing commercial partnerships for the SERA platform and has a number of ongoing collaborations with government, academic and commercial organizations.

About Serimmune

Serimmune is a leader in understanding antibody repertoire and is focused on identifying and exploiting the universe of relationships between antibodies and antigens. The company's Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology platform applies bacterial display peptide libraries, next generation sequencing, machine learning and custom bioinformatics to reveal the many diverse antigens stimulating immunity. Serimmune's human immunity map is a growing database that can be interrogated to uncover disease information for the development of multiplex diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. The company was founded in 2014 and is backed by investors such as Illumina Ventures, LabCorp, and Merck. For more information visit www.serimmune.com

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumor. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as ATRC-101, with the potential to address unmet need in large groups of cancer patients. The company expects to commence a Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101, its lead product candidate, in multiple solid tumor cancers in early 2020. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com

