Serimmune Launches COVID Antibody Epitope Mapping Service

GOLETA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serimmune Inc., a leader in understanding the functional antibody repertoire's role in human disease, today announced the launch of a COVID antibody epitope mapping discovery service. This offering now provides academic and biopharma researchers with ready access to Serimmune's proprietary Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology.

Requiring only 100 ul of serum or plasma per sample, Serimmune analyzes each sample for IgG and/or IgM antibodies using its proprietary, 10 billion member, random, bacterial peptide display library. In addition to providing a composite score of the antibody epitopes identified in each sample to those observed in cohorts of individuals with mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 disease, the service provides single amino acid resolution epitope data across the entire SARS-CoV-2 proteome for each sample and shows how it compares to a large cohort of pre-pandemic controls and SARS-COV-2 positive samples; all in an easy-to-interpret, interactive html format.

"We have collaborated with Serimmune throughout the pandemic to characterize the humoral response to SARS-CoV-2," said Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at Yale School of Medicine. "Due to the flexibility of the SERA platform, we rapidly predicted that the B.1.1.7 variant is unlikely to escape antibodies generated against linear epitopes in prior SARS-CoV-2 infections. This is the tip of the iceberg for what Serimmune can do. I am excited to continue to collaborate with the team."

"We have seen increasing interest from our academic and biopharma collaborators in utilizing the SERA platform to better understand antibody epitope profiles from naturally infected individuals and those receiving the latest SARS-CoV-2 vaccines," said Noah Nasser, CEO of Serimmune. "We believe that the launch of this service will provide researchers with broader access to novel scientific insights for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19."

Learn more about Serimmune's COVID Epitope Mapping Discovery Service at https://serimmune.com/services/ .

About Serimmune

Serimmune is a leader in understanding antibody repertoire and is focused on identifying and exploiting the universe of relationships between antibodies and antigens. The company's Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology platform applies bacterial display peptide libraries, next generation sequencing, machine learning and custom bioinformatics to reveal the many diverse antigens stimulating immunity. Serimmune's human immunity map is a growing database that can be interrogated to uncover disease information for the development of multiplex diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. The company was founded in 2014 and is backed by investors such as Illumina Ventures, LabCorp, and Merck. For more information visit www.serimmune.com .

