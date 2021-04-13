Serimmune Opens Enrollment for COVID-19 Immune Response Study

GOLETA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serimmune, Inc., a leader in understanding the functional antibody repertoire's role in human disease, announced today that the company is enrolling 2,000 research participants in a study designed to understand the human immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study, which will use Serimmune's proprietary Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology, is designed to assess individual immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 from both natural infection and vaccination, and track those responses over a five-year period. This data will help researchers better understand how variations in antibody response may influence COVID-19 symptoms from very mild to severe. Participants in the study will receive access to their personalized antibody map, which characterizes their own unique set of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, and will be provided with ongoing information about their SARS-CoV-2 immunity over time.

"Our goal is to understand differences in immune response to infection by SARS-CoV-2," said Noah Nasser, chief executive officer of Serimmune. "We will investigate how these differences may be important for immunity, the duration of immunity and for severity of symptoms. Deeper understanding of what makes an individual immune response effective will assist in the development of new vaccines and therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses."

The study, which is being overseen by WCG Institutional Review Board (IRB), is open to residents in the United States, ages 18 and older. No previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 or vaccination to SARS-CoV-2 is required. Get involved with the study by visiting https://serimmune.com/covid19study/

Serimmune is a leader in understanding antibody repertoire and is focused on identifying and exploiting the universe of relationships between antibodies and antigens. The company's Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology platform applies bacterial display peptide libraries, next-generation sequencing, machine learning and custom bioinformatics to reveal the many diverse antigens stimulating immunity. Serimmune's human immunity map is a growing database that can be interrogated to uncover disease information for the development of multiplex diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. The company was founded in 2014 and is backed by investors such as Illumina Ventures, LabCorp, and Merck. For more information visit www.serimmune.com.

