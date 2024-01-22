Serious Truck Accident Injures 2 in Brownsville, TX

News provided by

Grossman Law Office, P.C.

22 Jan, 2024, 14:21 ET

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on a truck accident that occurred on January 4, 2024, just before 9:45 a.m. along Coffee Road in Brownsville, TX. The accident resulted in injuries to Juan Manuel Vera III and one other individual.

Details About the Brownsville Truck Accident:

Juan Manuel Vera III, 25, and a 20-year-old woman were driving eastbound on Coffee Road in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. For unknown reasons, a Freightliner in the westbound lane, driven by an unidentified 44-year-old man, attempted to make an unsafe left turn onto southbound Casa de Oro.

The Freightliner collided with the Chevy pickup truck, causing suspected severe injuries to Vera and reportedly moderate injuries to the woman. Both were promptly transported to a local medical facility for necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported and there are no additional details available at this time.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847.

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.

Also from this source

OSHA Releases Investigation Summary for Fatal Work Accident in Dalhart, TX

OSHA Releases Investigation Summary for Fatal Work Accident in Dalhart, TX

Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is bringing attention to a work accident that claimed the life of 56-year-old Oscar...
2 Severely Injured in Bowie County Truck Accident

2 Severely Injured in Bowie County Truck Accident

Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a truck accident involving an 18-wheeler that occurred in Bowie County ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.