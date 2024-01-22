Serious Truck Accident Injures 2 in Brownsville, TX

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on a truck accident that occurred on January 4, 2024, just before 9:45 a.m. along Coffee Road in Brownsville, TX. The accident resulted in injuries to Juan Manuel Vera III and one other individual.

Details About the Brownsville Truck Accident:

Juan Manuel Vera III, 25, and a 20-year-old woman were driving eastbound on Coffee Road in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. For unknown reasons, a Freightliner in the westbound lane, driven by an unidentified 44-year-old man, attempted to make an unsafe left turn onto southbound Casa de Oro.

The Freightliner collided with the Chevy pickup truck, causing suspected severe injuries to Vera and reportedly moderate injuries to the woman. Both were promptly transported to a local medical facility for necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported and there are no additional details available at this time.

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.