SeriousFun Children's Network Appoints Denise Bailey-Castro and Camilla Castro to Board of Directors

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SeriousFun Children's Network, the leading global network of medical specialty camps for children with serious illnesses, announced the appointment of Denise Bailey-Castro and Camilla Castro as new board members.

Founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, SeriousFun provides transformative camp experiences to children with serious medical conditions and their families—always free of charge.

"Denise and Camilla bring exceptional leadership experience and a shared passion for empowering young people," said Blake Maher, CEO of SeriousFun Children's Network. "Their strategic insight and commitment to children facing health challenges will strengthen our mission and the lasting impact we deliver to children around the world."

Denise Bailey-Castro is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Westbrook, the independent studio founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. She brings deep expertise in financial strategy, operational transformation, and governance across the entertainment industry. Prior to Westbrook, she served as Brand CFO for BET Media Group at Paramount Global, where she led the portfolio's growth to $1.5 billion in revenue and brokered landmark deals with creators including Tyler Perry and Kenya Barris.

Bailey-Castro serves on the advisory board of Frame by Frame Media House and previously on the board of The Chapin School. She holds an MBA from MIT Sloan, an MPA from Harvard Kennedy School, and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Camilla Castro is a global business and transformation executive with over 20 years of experience across the financial services and energy sectors. In senior roles at Shell and AIG, she led growth and turnaround businesses, driving performance through digital innovation, diversification of distribution channels, and large-scale organizational change in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Most recently, as Global Head of Agility at bp, Camilla led transformation across bp's global businesses.

Castro also serves on the board of Latin American Women's Aid, a London-based charity supporting women and children from ethnic minority backgrounds. She holds a BA in Economics from Tufts University and an MBA from London Business School, and is fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish.

SeriousFun Children's Network is the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, comprised of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Founded by Paul Newman in 1988 with The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, the Network has delivered more than 2 million life-changing experiences to children and families from over 50 countries. Learn more at www.seriousfun.org .

