SERIOUSFUN CHILDREN'S NETWORK NAMES JOHN FRASCOTTI AS NEW BOARD CHAIR AND MAURICE PRATT AS VICE CHAIR FOLLOWING FIVE YEARS BOARD CHAIR

NORWALK, Conn., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SeriousFun Children's Network has named John Frascotti as Board Chair with Maurice Pratt stepping into the role of Vice Chair. SeriousFun Children's Network, founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, is the leading network of medical specialty camps and programs in the world, offering life-changing camp experiences to children with more than 130 different serious medical conditions and their families, always free of charge.

John Frascotti currently serves on the boards of Dephy Inc. and Fabrizia Spirits LLC and is an Operating Advisor at Relentless Consumer Partners. Prior to his retirement from Hasbro, Inc. in March 2021, Mr. Frascotti was Hasbro's President and Chief Operating Officer and a member of Hasbro's Board of Directors. Mr. Frascotti joined Hasbro in 2008. Prior to Hasbro, Mr. Frascotti spent 18 years at Reebok International Ltd, where he held several senior executive positions and led multiple high growth business units. He also practiced law in California and Massachusetts early in his career. Mr. Frascotti has also served on the Board of Directors of The Children' s Place (PLCE), Party City Holdings (PRTY), Corus Entertainment, Discovery Family Channel, Backflip Studios, the Toy Association, and Ideal Industries. Mr. Frascotti joined the SeriousFun Children's Network board in 2015 and has served as the Chair for both the Advancement and Marketing Committees.

Maurice Pratt is currently Chairperson of Uniphar plc, a health care services group based in Dublin, Ireland. He also Chairs Powerscourt Distillery Limited and serves on the boards of Bfree gluten free foods, Donnelly Food Group, and Redesdale Investments Limited. His previous executive roles include CEO of beverage group C&C plc and Tesco Ireland. He served as the Chair of the Board for Barrestown, the SeriousFun camp in Ireland, for 10 years and joined the SeriousFun Children's Network board in 2011. He served as Chair of the SeriousFun board since 2019.

"John Frascotti offers the best of both worlds for SeriousFun. He's a dedicated supporter of the work and impact of our camps and programs around the world, as well as a knowledgeable and strategic leader for our entire global Network," said Blake Maher, CEO of SeriousFun Children's Network. "During this transition we also want to recognize Maurice for his leadership in advancing our mission so that our Network can positively impact the lives of more children living with serious illnesses and their families."

About Serious Fun's Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, comprised of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children's Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in medical specialty camps, delivering over 1.7 million life-changing experiences to children and families from over 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfun.org.

