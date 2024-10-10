SERIOUSFUN CHILDREN'S NETWORK WELCOMES NEHA AUJLA, JOY ERRICO, EMILY LAMONT AND CAMERON READ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SeriousFun Children's Network is pleased to welcome four new members to the board, including Neha Aujla, Joy Errico, Emily Lamont and Cameron Read. Founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, SeriousFun is the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, offering life-changing camp experiences to children with serious medical conditions and their families, always free of charge.

Neha Aujla has 20 years of experience in investment management and most notably in capital raising, where she has raised six billion dollars during the tenure of her career as Managing Director of EQT's Public Value Fund, Head of Investor Relations for Dymon Asia Capital, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations at Stone Milliner and more. While Aujla continues to forge forward in raising capital for some of the world's most noteworthy organizations, she is focusing much of her time and energy on her true passion of helping underprivileged children prosper. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a minor in Biology from Temple University.

Joy Errico currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer at Rite Aid. As a results-driven communications executive, Errico has extensive global communications experience, holding leadership positions at Macy's, Staples, Jumpstart, Avery Dennison, AECOM and BIC. Errico also currently serves as president of the board of directors at Rite Aid Healthy Futures and is a member of the Customer Advisory Board for The Know, a communications consulting firm. She is also a member of the Advisory Board for the Meehan School of Business at Stonehill College and the Board of Directors of Girls on the Run International. She received her bachelor's degree in English from Stonehill College.

Emily Lamont has over a decade of experience in political, domestic policy, and innovative nonprofit and for-profit operations. Lamont currently serves as a Policy Advisor on workforce development for the Biden-Harris administration. Previously, she worked as a Policy Associate on the Biden for President campaign, co-founded the 4-CT Card direct aid program, and led the successful 2018 campaign for Governor of Connecticut as COO/CFO. She began her career in Beirut, Lebanon working on a USAID education project and spent years working in healthcare policy consulting. She holds a master's degree in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School of Government, a Master of Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a bachelor's degree from Harvard University. Emily currently serves on the Governor's Innovation Fellowship Advisory Board, the Greenwich Democratic Town Committee, and the 4-CT Board.

Cameron Read is the Chief Financial Officer, United States and Canada of Marriott International, Inc. He is responsible for leading all controller functions, operations finance, business analysis, feasibility, asset management, and reporting for the region's 6,000+ properties. He has served in various roles with Marriott since 2005, including roles within the Corporate and Development Finance and Global Asset Management disciplines; Vice President, Asset Management and Analysis; Chief Financial Officer for Marriott's Europe, Middle East and Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

"Neha, Joy, Emily and Cameron bring a powerful combination of expertise to SeriousFun," said Blake Maher, CEO of SeriousFun Children's Network. "With deep knowledge and leadership skills across policy, global operations, communications and finance, along with a collective passion for impactful change, their leadership will expand the positive impact we make in the lives of children around the world who are living with serious illnesses."

About Serious Fun's Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, comprised of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children's Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in medical specialty camps, delivering over 1.9 million life-changing experiences to children and families from over 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfun.org .

