"Seriously Funny: From the Desk of 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart'" Exhibit Now Open

The centerpiece of the exhibit is Stewart's iconic desk from "The Daily Show," donated to the Newseum after Stewart's final appearance on the late-night series after 16 years hosting the popular program. "Seriously Funny" will also explore Stewart's lasting influence on political satire through the comedians he mentored, including Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Hasan Minhaj and Trevor Noah, current host of "The Daily Show."

Engaging artifacts showcased in the exhibit include: Gitmo, a puppet Stewart dubbed "senior imprisoned correspondent" who voiced the controversies that arose surrounding accused terrorists held in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; a script from Stewart's farewell show; a script from Colbert's late-night series "The Colbert Report;" a framed tweet from "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library;" and the suit Noah wore on his first show as host in 2015.

"This exhibit powerfully — and hilariously — illustrates a First Amendment freedom that many Americans take for granted: the power of speech to challenge the powerful," said Patty Rhule, vice president of exhibit development and content at the Newseum. "Under Jon Stewart and now Trevor Noah, 'The Daily Show' uses humor and satire to address serious topics, making viewers savvier consumers of the news in the process."

The exhibit will be displayed at the Newseum through Dec. 31, 2019.

ABOUT THE NEWSEUM

The mission of the Newseum, located in Washington, D.C., is to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment. Visitors experience the story of news, the role of a free press in major events in history and how the core freedoms of the First Amendment — religion, speech, press, assembly and petition — apply to their lives. Considered one of the most interactive museums in the world, the Newseum has seven levels with 15 galleries and 15 theaters. The Newseum also reaches millions of students through its robust offering of on-site classes and workshops. The Newseum is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations, including its principal funder, the Freedom Forum. For more information, visit newseum.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Newseum

Related Links

https://www.newseum.org

