Serko's corporate travel platform, Zeno, launches NDC offers through Sabre

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced that Serko has launched Sabre NDC content in Zeno, the online travel platform for the business travel market. The activation makes Sabre the first GDS to provide NDC content through Zeno.

Starting this month, Serko's corporate travel and expense management platform, Zeno, is integrating NDC-enabled content through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs. Zeno users will be able to shop and book NDC offers through Zeno's intuitive interface, alongside the ability to book complimentary or prepaid seats and cancel bookings in the platform. Zeno's integration also enables users to mix and match NDC and EDIFACT fares in a single booking, helping to ensure corporates have access to the broadest possible set of options for their travelers.

"Our vision is to deliver a connected trip experience with the Zeno platform, and this starts with the harmonization of fragmented content sources into a single, seamless interface for the travel booker" said Joydip Das, Chief Product Officer, Serko. "The integration of personalized NDC offers through Sabre continues to build on this vision, helping to ensure that our customers have access to the best offers and pricing for their corporate travel programs."

Business travelers are often high frequency travelers with very specific needs and are a prime target group for the flexible, personalized content enabled by NDC. Integrating Sabre's NDC APIs into corporate online booking tools has the potential of increasing demand for airlines' NDC offers and accelerating the shift from traditional ATPCO/EDIFACT distribution to NDC connectivity.

"With Sabre's end-to-end capabilities from shopping to booking and servicing, we have laid the foundation to make NDC a reality across the ecosystem," said Kathy Morgan, Vice President, Product Management – Distribution Experiences, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Now the focus is on scalability, on making NDC offers widely available, and on providing a personalized experience to as many travelers as possible. The availability of NDC content in Zeno is an important step in that journey."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Serko

Serko is a leader in online travel booking and expense management for the business travel market. Zeno is Serko's next generation travel management application, using intelligent technology, predictive workflows and a global travel marketplace to transform business travel across the entire journey. Listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange Main Board (NZX:SKO) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:SKO), Serko is headquartered in New Zealand, with offices across Australia, China and the United States. For more information, visit serko.com.

