SeRo Systems Awarded EUROCONTROL Contract for GRX Surveillance RF Monitoring Receivers

New hardware design with advanced L-band monitoring capabilities for Europe-wide deployment

Enhanced data integration supports seamless connectivity across European airspace

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring solutions, announced today that it was awarded a contract by EUROCONTROL for its next-generation GRX single- and multi-band receivers for deployment throughout Europe. Deliveries were successfully completed in January and April 2026, with the final batch scheduled for June, bringing the total shipment to 120 receivers.

Following a competitive tender process, SeRo was selected to deliver the next generation of its GRX receiver series optimized for L-band spectrum analysis with advanced features for monitoring the 1030/1090 MHz frequency bands. Once deployed, the sensors will extend EUROCONTROL's existing monitoring network throughout Europe, enabling broader geographic coverage and deeper insight into critical surveillance frequencies.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with EUROCONTROL by delivering our new GRX receiver design that offers significant improvements in signal reception and analysis performance," said Dr. Matthias Schäfer, CEO of SeRo Systems. "Continued frequency congestion and anomalies in air traffic surveillance system implementations are driving demand for RF monitoring systems that operate reliably in complex and congested environments. SeRo delivers solutions that strengthen the ability to observe, analyze, and respond to GPS jamming and spoofing, providing ANSPs and regulators the insights needed to safeguard critical infrastructure."

This contract extends SeRo's multi-year partnership with EUROCONTROL, supporting 1030/1090 MHz spectrum protection, which includes the ongoing operation of the EMIT platform, a system that currently processes up to 5 billion signals daily, and the EUROCONTROL Simulator of Surveillance Interrogators and Transponders (ESIT) project, which provides critical transponder load prediction and analysis for European airspace planning.

About SeRo Systems

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. SeRo's solutions support Air Navigation Service Providers, aviation authorities, and regulatory agencies across Europe and beyond. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to quality management and information security.

For more information about SeRo Systems and its surveillance monitoring solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de.

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