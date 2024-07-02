Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers Announces 6-Center Development Deal for Nassau County, NY

Anti-Aging/Longevity Franchise to Make New York State Debut

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers , the nation's fastest-growing anti-aging/longevity franchise, has announced a new multi-unit development deal that will introduce six new centers to Nassau County, NY. This deal marks the brand's official entrance into the State of New York and continued development in the Northeast region.

"Communities across the country are placing greater significance than ever on access to preventative health care, fueling the adoption of Serotonin's franchise opportunity and service offerings at record-rate," said Matt Mauriello, VP of Development for Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers. "We are excited about developing on Long Island, one of America's most densely-populated consumer hubs, which will further amplify the reach and impact of the Serotonin brand."

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers is lauded for its concierge-style health optimization and anti-aging services, including:

Medical weight loss

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Body contouring (CoolSculpting/EmSculpt Neo)

Medical aesthetics (Botox, Fillers, Microneedling with PRP, and Hydrafacials)

IV drip therapy

Restorative services like red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)

Each center staffs licensed medical practitioners and personal health coaches that design personalized prescriptive road maps to assist members to achieve their individual goals.

With close to 100 franchises open or under development, Serotonin is positioned to lead the Medspa and anti-aging industries as demand in the sector escalates. The rising interest in the Serotonin brand is largely due to their expertise in franchising, as well as attention to industry-specific operational details.

"From the start, Serotonin has been intent on helping men and women take control of their lives, optimize their health, and enjoy the aging process while simultaneously looking and feeling their best," said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers. "The show of support that the franchise has seen from entrepreneurs and consumers alike has only fortified that determination, and verified that ours is a mission the public has long been awaiting."

To learn more about Serotonin and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN ANTI-AGING CENTERS:

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes human feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin Centers provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and optimizing healthspan. The anti-aging and longevity franchise intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

SOURCE Serotonin Centers