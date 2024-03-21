Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers to Debut in Chicagoland with 3-Unit Development Deal

Local Entrepreneur to Expand Nation's Fastest Growing Anti-Aging Franchise throughout DuPage County

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers announced today the upcoming opening of three new locations in the Chicago suburbs. The nation's fastest growing anti-aging/longevity franchise plans to open the doors to its first location in DuPage County within the year.

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers, the fastest growing anti-aging/longevity franchise, will soon be making its debut in the Chicagoland area with three locations coming to DuPage County, Illinois.

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers is renowned for its concierge healthspan and anti-aging services, including hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical weight loss, body contouring (CoolSculpting/EmSculpt), medical aesthetics (Botox, Fillers, Microneedling with PRP, and Hydrafacials), IV drip therapy, and restorative services like red light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). Each center also offers licensed medical practitioners and personal health coaches to design a personalized prescriptive road map to assist members in achieving their individual goals.

At the helm of this deal is Illinois-based PVA Enterprise LLC, managed by entrepreneur Pilakka Aboobaker, who brings over a decade of business leadership experience to Serotonin's Illinois debut. When searching for new business opportunities, Aboobaker was drawn toward optimizing the health of Chicagoland residents with the science-backed services of Serotonin.

"This opportunity is incredible because we not only get to help people look and feel better, but we also get to make them happier with a multitude of services," said Aboobaker. "Happiness is priceless. We're living in a world now where people are proactively taking better care of themselves. With this opportunity, we can help Chicagoland take leaps toward better health and overall, more fulfilling lifestyles."

DuPage County was recently named one of the top 20 counties in the nation for economic development. With three Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers coming to one of the country's most populous markets, Illinois will reap the health and economic benefits of the alternative healthcare industry that's projected to grow to $98.6 Billion by 2028 .

"Awarding this franchise to Pilakka is a fantastic opportunity for the Serotonin brand national footprint," said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers. "Sitting just outside the third largest city in the country, this expansion drives us closer to our goal to be able to provide Serotonin's incredible products and services to as many people as possible. I'm excited to see the impact we have on the health and performance of residents in and around Chicagoland."

With 100 franchises open and under development, Serotonin is positioned to lead the MedSpa and anti-aging industries just as demand in the sector escalates. The rising interest in the Serotonin brand is largely due to their expertise in franchising as well as attention to industry-specific operational details.

To learn more about Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

SOURCE Serotonin Centers