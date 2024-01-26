Local Entrepreneurs to Expand Nation's Fastest Growing Anti-Aging Franchise throughout DFW Metro Area

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimus Vitae LLC announced today the upcoming opening of six new Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan market. The nation's fastest growing anti-aging/longevity franchise plans to open the doors to its first two locations in Fort Worth and Mansfield within a year.

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers to Debut in Texas with 6-Unit Development Deal

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers is renowned for its concierge healthspan and anti-aging services including, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical weight loss, body contouring (cool sculpting), medical aesthetics (Botox, Fillers, Microneedling with PRP), IV drip therapy, and restorative services like red light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). Each center also offers licensed medical practitioners and personal health coaches to design a personalized prescriptive road map to assist members in achieving their individual goals.

Optimus Vitae LLC is owned and managed by Dr. Shane Seroyer, MD, Dr. Jesse Even, MD, and Dr. Edwin Duppstadt, MD, DABFM, who bring over 50 combined years in their respective practices to the Serotonin franchise family. Ranging from reconstructive surgeries and treating professional and collegiate athletes to providing preventative personal care for patients of all ages.

The three partners wanted to give world-class alternatives to their patients and others looking for a structured path for anti-aging and recovery, alongside the traditional medical practices. After discovering the benefits of Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers, they knew bringing the brand's services to the massive DFW market would help educate, encourage, and energize Texans with unique solutions to optimize their healthspan and improve their lifespan.

"When you treat a patient, if you don't treat every aspect that will recover and improve their performance, you're not helping them with their long-term needs," said Dr. Seroyer. "With Serotonin, we're using science-backed processes that's providing an avenue for people to recover from and even prevent ailments to help them live more fulfilled lives health wise. We're excited to have this opportunity to help people with this unique way."

The economic growth in Texas has led the nation for nearly two years, with the state championing the eighth largest economy in the world. With six Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers coming to one of the state's most populous metropolitan markets, Texas will reap the health benefits and the economic benefits of the alternative health industry that's projected to grow to $98.6 Billion by 2028 .

"Adding Optimus Vitae LLC to our strong franchisee base is an achievement in its own right, but adding six new locations to Tarrant County allows us to take a leap forward in our goal to provide Serotonin's incredible products and services to a massive market," said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers. "The growth in Texas mirrors the growth of Serotonin and I'm excited to see the impact we will have on the health and performance of the great people of Texas."

With 97 franchises open and under development, Serotonin is positioned to lead the MedSpa and anti-aging industries just as demand in the sector escalates. The rising interest in the Serotonin brand is largely due to their expertise in franchising as well as attention to industry-specific operational details.

To learn more about Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

