Serotonin Centers Adds to Growing Team of Medical Experts with Appointment of Dr. Scott Sherr

Anti-Aging Franchise Names Board-Certified Physician as Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Therapy Protocols Advisor

WINDERMERE, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers, the nation's fastest-growing longevity & anti-aging franchise, announced today the appointment of Dr. Scott Sherr as the brand's Advisor to Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Therapy (HBOT) Protocols. Dr. Sherr's specialty role at Serotonin follows the recently announced appointment of internal medicine physician Dr. Lisa Golding-Granado as the brand's Chief Medical Officer – further cementing Serotonin as a respected category leader.

Dr. Sherr, who was featured as an expert guest on the Aging Backward, Growing Forward podcast (hosted by Serotonin Centers founder & CEO Eric Casaburi) and has appeared on several other top-ranked shows, is a graduate of the University of Maryland's Medical School. He has spent the majority of his career educating the public on tactics for health optimization and the benefits of HBOT via telemedicine consulting, public advocacy, and medical practice.

As the advisor to all HBOT protocols, Dr. Sherr will be responsible for continual innovation and improvement around hyperbaric medicine, refining therapeutic protocols and best practices across the franchise system. In his advisory role, Dr. Sherr aims to help Serotonin Centers maintain quality standards of care and best outcomes for clients.

"As I learned more about Serotonin Centers, I became increasingly intrigued and impressed with all aspects of the business model, mission and purpose," Dr. Sherr said. "Educating people about health optimization and the benefits of HBOT is something I'm extremely passionate about. When Eric approached me about advising Serotonin Centers, I saw it as an incredible opportunity to help the brand build out the HBOT modality, sharing its benefits and improving outcomes for Serotonin clients across the country."

With 100 franchises open or under development, Serotonin is well positioned to lead the booming MedSpa and anti-aging segments. Fueled by an expertise in franchising and careful attention to industry-specific operational best practices, Serotonin is growing on pace along with demand.

"Dr. Sherr's expertise and innovative approach to hyperbaric medicine will be invaluable as we continue to grow and refine our treatments," Casaburi said. "His specialized expertise will enhance therapeutic protocols and practices across our system of franchisees, ensuring we maintain the highest standards of care and efficacy for our clients."

