Serotonin Centers Announces 10-Unit Development Agreement for Orange County

Local Entrepreneurs Give Nation's First Anti-Aging Franchise a Firm Foothold in Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the nation's first and only anti-aging/longevity franchise, has secured a multi-unit development deal to bring California's first 10 franchise locations to the Orange County area. The site selection process is newly underway, with San Clemente, Irvine, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim identified as ideal locations for some of the first centers. It is anticipated that all 10 centers will open their doors over the course of the next five years.

Serotonin Centers Announces Development In Orange County

Jason Hughes and John Whited, the two entrepreneurs responsible for this latest agreement, share significant experience in California's franchise space, both as franchisees and franchisors. Their first venture was partnering together to open Glowzone in 2019, a glow-in-the-dark family entertainment franchise. After successfully exiting that business just before the pandemic, they've been eager to find their next entrepreneurial calling in franchising.

"Decades spent in the business world tend to make you acutely aware of where market trends and consumer habits are leaning," Hughes said. "And not surprisingly, more people than ever are searching out modalities that can empower them to take control of their personal wellbeing and life expectancy. That's what's driving the demand for Serotonin's anti-aging products and services, not only here in Southern California but nationwide."

Eric Casaburi, founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers, said both Hughes and Whited are well-suited to become multi-unit owners with the emerging franchise, having had great success across multiple brands and industries in the past.

"The Orange County area is amongst the highest-performing economic markets in the entire country," Casaburi said. "Serotonin's introduction to the region marks much more than a milestone for the brand. It's a stepping stone toward fundamentally altering the lifestyle and holistic health alternatives available to residents of Southern California."

With 53 new franchise locations under development, Serotonin Centers has capitalized on the growth of the alternative health sector. The anti-aging market topped $67.2 Billion in 2022, with expectations for the market to grow to $98.6 Billion by 2028 . This rise in popularity and consumer attention is attributed to increased awareness about the benefits of anti-aging products, and heightened acceptance for all-natural, non-invasive anti-aging procedures and treatments.

To learn more about Serotonin Centers and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN CENTERS

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

SOURCE Serotonin Centers