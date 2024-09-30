Serotonin Centers Announces 3-Center Development Deal for Bergen County, NJ

Anti-Aging/Longevity Franchise Secures Third Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement for the Garden State

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers (Serotonin), the fast-growing anti-aging/longevity franchise, announced today the brand's latest multi-unit franchise agreement, which will introduce three new centers to Bergen County, New Jersey. The agreement follows a similar development agreement that was inked for west New Jersey (Cherry Hill area) only a few months prior.

"We're excited to enhance the healthspan and lifestyle of Bergen County locals – one center at a time." Post this Serotonin Centers lobby interior

"Since our founding in 2021, New Jersey has been a launching pad for our brand," said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. "The show of support that the franchise has seen from entrepreneurs and consumers across the state isn't only a testament to the value of our franchise opportunity, but an affirmation for the increasing role that anti-aging/longevity treatments are playing in people's daily lives."

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers is lauded for its concierge-style health optimization and anti-aging services, including:

Medical weight loss

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Body contouring (CoolSculpting/EmSculpt Neo)

Medical aesthetics (Botox, Fillers, Microneedling with PRP, and Hydrafacials)

IV drip therapy

Restorative services like red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)

"With the latest in industry tech and advancements made available to each of our franchise locations, we're able to hone in on the services that matter most to every community," said Dawn Weiss, Chief Marketing Officer for Serotonin Centers. "We're eager to see the role and impact our franchise will play in promoting the healthspan and lifestyle of Bergen County locals – one center at a time."

Each center staffs licensed medical practitioners and personal health coaches that work one-on-one with each member to design personalized prescriptive road maps. These road maps focus on four main modalities – hormone restoration, aesthetic enhancement, weight control, and immunity – to help optimize the health and happiness of members, who are guided along by Serotonin's team of experts at every juncture of their unique health journey.

With close to 100 franchises open or under development, Serotonin is positioned to lead the Medspa and anti-aging industries as demand in the sector escalates. The rising interest in the Serotonin brand is largely due to their expertise in franchising, as well as attention to industry-specific operational details.

To learn more about Serotonin and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN ANTI-AGING CENTERS:

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes human feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin Centers provides members with the road map for maximizing wellness and optimizing healthspan. The anti-aging and longevity franchise intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

SOURCE Serotonin Centers