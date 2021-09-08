Serotonin Centers Breaks New Ground as Nation's First Human Longevity Franchise

WINDERMERE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness industry leader/entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, who founded and grew a nationally-recognized gym franchise with 120+ locations, is about to duplicate that success with the expansion of his newest membership-based franchise brand – Serotonin Centers.

The upscale, full-service anti-aging and wellness centers are meticulously designed for members who seek preventative care treatments to maximize their quality of life, focused on four pillars: Hormone Replacement Therapy, Immunity Therapy, Weight Management and Aesthetics. Pairing scientific and functional medicine principles and health and wellness education, Serotonin Centers' medical professionals analyze clients' hormone levels and immunity response levels using blood work, along with an in-depth interview to acquire a detailed understanding on ways to optimize their well-being. Personalized health and nutritional coaches leverage the data to custom-formulate a plan with tools and services designed to help each client achieve their goals.

"It's time to remove the guesswork that the medical industry had consumers accepting far too long," Casaburi said. "This revelation led me down a two-year research and development path that is now ready for the masses. I've been a crusader for health and wellness my whole career. I'm excited to share the Serotonin brand with like-minded investors who want to make an impact on human health and life span while seeking a ground-floor opportunity."

The transformational concept is already seeing success at its thriving flagship location in Windermere, Fla., with clients even flying in from around the country to receive the groundbreaking services. In addition, the excitement around Serotonin's unique business model is already attracting potential investors – a new multi-unit deal signed in the Northeast will instantly expand the brand's footprint with an additional five locations beginning in New Jersey, where Casaburi began his entrepreneurial journey.

With the pandemic and its compounding stressors putting hormone imbalance at an all-time high, Casaburi says there has never been a greater need for a membership brand like Serotonin. "We aim to find solutions to correct the deficiencies, with the purpose of slowing down the human biological clock," he noted.

Services are offered through a variety of membership options, each designed to allow for customization based on the client's needs. Additional services are offered ala carte to complete the member experience.

"Serotonin has unlocked a new arena in the health and wellness category," Casaburi said. "We're delivering amazing outcomes to clients, as well as business investors. It's exceptionally gratifying to see our clients look and feel better, more energetic, get more effective results from their workouts and the residual positive effects in all aspects of their lives. This is definitely the most valuable asset I've created to date."

Through its wide array of personalized services, Serotonin provides people with the road map to discover and reach their ideal self. This emerging brand offers consumers a new method of self-improvement to look and feel their best, while claiming market share in the $4.5 trillion global wellness economy.

"In a world where everyone wants to know the facts and see the data, we should be our favorite subjects to study, explore and learn more about what our body and patterns are indicating," said Casaburi. "If you look at the last ten years of most people's lives, it's often filled with pain, sickness and decline. We want to be a part of a movement that inspires people to live with intentionality and scale it to put more people in control of their wellness."

ABOUT SEROTONIN

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's wellness and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and longevity. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and exercise plus nutritional coaching under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can call (800) 737-6866 or go to serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

