Longevity/Anti-Aging Franchise Appoints Multi-Unit Franchisee to Serve as National Medical Lead

WINDERMERE, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the nation's fastest-growing anti-aging/longevity franchise, announced the appointment of Dr. Lisa Golding-Granado to the role of Chief Medical Officer. The move marks a significant stride forward as Serotonin is rapidly rising up as the nation's leading franchise of personalized anti-aging and longevity treatments.

Serotonin Centers Names Dr. Lisa Golding-Granado as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Golding-Granado, a graduate from Cornell University Medical College, has spent 24 years in the medical space as a board-certified doctor of internal medicine. She first became involved with Serotonin back in 2022, having signed on to become the first franchisee in New Jersey. Her interest in preventative medicines and anti-aging treatments prompted her business venture into the anti-aging arena under the Serotonin brand.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Golding-Granado will advise and serve as a resource to the medical directors and practitioners staffing each of the brand's locations; assuring exceptional medical care across the franchise system. In her role, she will also be tasked with ensuring the highest standards of client care, safety, and results.

"With my passion for preventative medicine, I was inspired by Serotonin's mission to help people feel better and improve their health span. That's what originally inspired me to open my own Serotonin Centers franchises," Dr. Golding-Granada said. "Now, by also taking on the role as Chief Medical Officer for the brand, I'll be able to help other franchisees further carry out the Serotonin Centers' mission by providing support and guidance to their medical staff, and ensuring best practices, while maximizing client outcomes."

With 100 franchises open or under development, Serotonin is positioned to lead the MedSpa and anti-aging industries as demand in the sector continues to escalate. Fueled by an expertise in franchising and careful attention to industry-specific operational best practices, Serotonin is growing on pace along with demand.

"The public's growing demand for preventative medicine and health optimization has put Serotonin Centers at the forefront of the national conversation on longevity and maximized healthspan," said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers. "Dr. Golding-Granado's appointment to Chief Medical Officer demonstrates our continued commitment to building a franchise with elite team members supporting our franchisees and our clients' goals."

To learn more about Serotonin and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN ANTI-AGING CENTERS:

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes human feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin Centers provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and optimizing healthspan. The anti-aging and longevity franchise intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

SOURCE Serotonin Centers