Serotonin Centers Plans 2 New Locations for Camden County, New Jersey

Anti-Aging/Longevity Franchise Partners with South Jersey Locals to Expand Brand's Statewide Presence

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the nation's fastest-growing anti-aging/longevity franchise, has struck a multi-unit agreement to develop two new centers in Camden County, New Jersey. The first of which is intended to debut in Cherry Hill by the end of the year, with the second to follow in 18 months' time.

Serotonin Centers lobby interior

New Jersey brothers Suleman, Eshban, and Naaman Emmanuel, along with their longtime friend and business partner, Aakash Patel, came together on this deal in the shared belief that preventive healthcare should be made more visible and accessible to the community, especially as treatments in the space have grown increasingly affordable in recent years.

Serotonin Centers is lauded for its concierge-style health optimization and anti-aging services, including:

Medical weight loss

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Body contouring (CoolSculpting/EmSculpt Neo)

Medical aesthetics (Botox, Fillers, Microneedling with PRP, and Hydrafacials)

IV drip therapy

Restorative services like red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)

Each center staffs licensed medical practitioners and personal health coaches that design personalized prescriptive road maps to assist members to achieve their individual goals.

"Both myself and Naaman come from the IT space, whereas my brother Eshban and Aakash are practicing physicians. Backgrounds aside, we all had a clear understanding not only for the business opportunity we found with Serotonin Centers, but for the value it could bring to the health and wellbeing of those around us," Suleman shared. "We're confident the brand's forward-thinking approach will prove successful in this market and improve the overall health of those in our community."

With 100 franchises open or under development, Serotonin is positioned to lead the Medspa and anti-aging industries as demand in the sector escalates. The rising interest in the Serotonin brand is largely due to their expertise in franchising, as well as attention to industry-specific operational details.

"We are thrilled to continue our vast expansion in my home state of New Jersey. Serotonin Centers has been so well received by the great clients we have in NJ already. Adding additional centers to reach more people in need of our services is a fantastic opportunity for all," said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers. "Serotonin Centers has since proven itself as one of the fastest-growing in the health and wellness category, which has helped us to attract passionate and experienced partners, such as the Emmanuels and Aakash."

To learn more about Serotonin and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN ANTI-AGING CENTERS:

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes human feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin Centers provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and optimizing healthspan. The anti-aging and longevity franchise intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

