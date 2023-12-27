Serotonin Centers to Debut in Arkansas with 3-Unit Development Deal

News provided by

Serotonin Centers

27 Dec, 2023, 16:24 ET

Local Entrepreneurs to Expand Nation's First Anti-Aging Franchise throughout Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers, the nation's first and only anti-aging/longevity franchise, announced a new multi-unit development deal that will bring three locations to the Northwest region of Arkansas. Entrepreneurs and married couple Travis and Rhonda Little have identified locations stretching from Benton County down to Sebastian County and plan to have the first location open by the Fall of 2024.


Front lobby of Serotonin Centers
Front lobby of Serotonin Centers

This isn't the first franchise expansion deal for the Littles with Serotonin Centers this year, either. They signed a 5-unit deal to expand throughout Southwest Missouri in May, with their first location set to open this spring in Springfield, MO. The Missouri natives have rich backgrounds in both the dairy and construction industries, but are now dedicated on providing sustainable and reliable access to health solutions on a wider scale in Arkansas.

"Expanding Serotonin into Arkansas will give accessible and elite anti-aging services to even more people looking for guidance on their path toward a better life," said Travis Little. "The real science behind anti-aging is there and people are becoming more interested and willing to being healthier for longer, because what Serotonin is doing is working. This region is a unique area and we feel it's more than ready for this step for a healthier future."

The economic growth in Arkansas has been on an upward trend since 2019, with strong employment numbers and a diverse background in a multitude of industries. With three Serotonin Centers coming to a few of the state's most populous counties, Northwest Arkansas will reap the health benefits and the economic benefits of the alternative health industry that's projected to grow to $98.6 Billion by 2028.

"We are excited for Travis and Rhonda to continue expanding their portfolio of Serotonin Centers in the Missouri and Arkansas markets," said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. "Bringing Serotonin's incredible products and services will allow residents of these communities to radically improve their healthspan, as well as how they look and feel."

With 91 franchises open and under development, Serotonin is positioned to lead the MedSpa and anti-aging industries as they continue to grow in popularity. The rise in popularity is due to their expertise in franchising as well as attention to industry specific operational detail.

To learn more about Serotonin Centers and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/.

ABOUT SEROTONIN
Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information. 

SOURCE Serotonin Centers

