Serotonin Centers to Open 4 New Franchise Locations in Northern Virginia

Marine Corps Veteran & Multi-Unit Operator Brian Weinstein to Bring Anti-Aging Franchise to Loudoun County

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers, an emerging anti-aging/longevity franchise that is rapidly expanding nationwide, has secured an agreement to develop four franchise locations in Northern Virginia. While the Serotonin Centers site selection team is looking into potential sites throughout Loudoun and Fairfax County, the company has identified Sterling, Ashburn, Great Falls, and Reston as prime markets for the new franchise locations.

The new Serotonin Centers franchises will be operated by Brian Weinstein, a Marine Corps veteran who brings years of business operations experience as the owner of two successful senior home-care franchises. Weinstein said he is excited to expand his franchise brand portfolio with the addition of Serotonin Centers – the nation's first franchise brand to enter the anti-aging and hormone treatment space. With a tiered membership model, Serotonin Centers offers a lineup of next-level wellness and longevity treatment options, including cutting-edge hormone restoration, aesthetic enhancement, weight management, immunity recovery treatments and much more.

"Much in the same way that my senior-care businesses exist to improve quality of life, owning multiple Serotonin Centers franchises gives me an opportunity to extend that mission in a different way to a wider demographic of people," Weinstein said. "Serotonin's anti-aging products and services empower people to live longer, quality lives. I'm incredibly excited to be entering this booming niche of the health market through my investment in Serotonin Centers."

Eric Casaburi, founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers, said Weinstein is ideally suited as a multi-unit owner of the fast-growth franchise.

"Having owned and operated successful franchises with a passion for helping others achieve optimal health, Brian is a perfect fit for Serotonin Centers," Casaburi said. "These are the types of qualities we are seeking in entrepreneurs around the country to invest in our groundbreaking anti-aging brand."

Since opening its first location in Windermere, FL and then launching the franchise opportunity in 2021, Serotonin Centers has attracted interest from entrepreneurs around the country. The brand has already signed seven multi-unit development agreements for 43 new franchise locations, extending across the East Coast from Orlando and Southwest Florida, to Central New Jersey, Nashville, Southeast and Northern Virginia and Boston.

ABOUT SEROTONIN CENTERS

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

