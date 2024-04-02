Serotonin Supplement Market to Reach US$ 1,623.0 Million by 2034 Amid Growing Awareness of the Importance of Serotonin in Mental Well-being | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Serotonin supplements are trending, fueled by growing awareness of their link to mental well-being. It's not just older adults - even younger generations are looking for solutions, with digital lifestyles impacting cognitive function. Research suggests these supplements could be a good option due to their natural appeal and effectiveness. Influencers and marketing are spreading the word about mood improvement, better sleep, and other benefits, driving market growth.

NEWARK, Del., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global serotonin supplement market is projected to reach US$ 987.9 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching a market valuation of US$ 1,623.0 million by 2034.

The demand for serotonin supplements is increasing as the population ages and brain health awareness grows. The digital age and sedentary lifestyles contribute to cognitive deterioration in younger people, leading to a larger market for these supplements.

Professionals, students, and gamers use serotonin supplements to improve focus, attention, and mental clarity during demanding activities. Consumers are becoming more proactive about their health, leading to market expansion in preventive measures like serotonin supplements.

Research and development activities have proven serotonin supplements as a superior alternative due to their high functionalities, natural occurrence, and consumer acceptance. Fitness blogs, influencers, and company marketing campaigns are promoting serotonin supplements' benefits to modern consumers, indicating the potential for market growth. Functionalities such as mood improvement, relief from depression, anxiety disorder treatment, insomnia treatment, bone health benefits, and cognitive health improvement have propelled the serotonin supplement market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Serotonin Supplement Market Study:

Sales of serotonin supplements are set to surge at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The serotonin supplement industry is expected to reach US$ 1,623.0 million by 2034.

by 2034. The United States is projected to reach US$ 329.5 million in 2034.

is projected to reach in 2034. Japan's serotonin supplement market is expected to reach US$ 100.6 million by 2034.

serotonin supplement market is expected to reach by 2034. Based on form, the capsule segment is set to surge at 9.2% CAGR by 2034.

"Digital marketing and e-commerce platforms have increased the global availability of serotonin supplements, pushing market expansion. Customers are shifting toward safer, more sustainable products derived from plants, such as herbal extracts, adaptogens, and botanicals, for cognitive function improvement," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Research and development activities are crucial for the success of serotonin supplements, and companies investing in research & development are expected to gain an edge in the market. Increasing awareness about serotonin supplements' benefits are projected to help expand the market. Natural Stacks, Dr. Maxwell, Vital Nutritions, Twinlab, Amrita Nutrition, Zhou Nutrition, Quality of Life, BrainMD, and LIDTKE are the key companies operating in the market.

For instance,

In 2024, Sumatra Tonic launched a new serotonin-containing dietary supplement named 'Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic' to achieve significant weight loss for consumers.

Sumatra Tonic launched a new serotonin-containing dietary supplement named 'Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic' to achieve significant weight loss for consumers. In 2024, BioLean introduced a weight loss formula containing serotonin, a natural and harmless ingredient that aids in weight reduction.

Get Valuable Insights into the Global Serotonin Supplement Market:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global serotonin supplement market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034.

The study categorizes the valuable insights on the global serotonin supplement market based on functionality (depression relief, insomnia relief, appetite gain, mood disorder treatment, weight loss & cognitive health improvement), form (tablets/pills, capsules, liquid, powder, gummies / chewable & others), sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, drug stores & pharmacies, health & wellness stores, convenience stores, departmental stores & others), and region.

SOURCE Future Market Insights