SeroVital Beauty™ Launches Targeted Skincare for Mature Women

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeroVital®, the leading brand in wellness from the inside out, has launched science-backed skincare solutions specifically for mature women. This new collection of formulas was created to provide solutions for key skin problems that begin around age 40: deep wrinkles and skin sagging, dry skin, and a weakening skin barrier.

"Our goal has always been to take a very problem/solution approach," says Amy Heaton, PhD, Director of Scientific Affairs for SeroVital. "When our customers began requesting skincare products to go along with the clinically validated SeroVital supplement, we weren't interested in giving them just another moisturizer. Instead, we listened, researched the top skincare issues these women wanted to solve, then developed solutions exclusively for them. And each targeted solution uses our exclusive Epidermal Cushioning Technology™ to deliver strong results in sensory-rich formulas."

The SeroVital Beauty collection is launching with:

SuddenlySmooth Gentle RetinAll™ ($89): Designed to reduce the appearance of 5 types of wrinkles and visible skin sagging that can come with age, this formula includes a gentle retinol-compound to save your skin from the harsh ingredients of traditional retinol products.

TriHydrate™ Concentrate ($69): To counter the drier and less firm skin that comes with age, this product offers pure, deep hydration from 3% purified hyaluronic acid in 3 forms. Optimized to reach deeper epidermal layers in mature skin while sealing in hydration on the surface for a plumper, firmer, more perfected look.

Deep Moisture Recovery Whip™ ($49): Created to support the skin barrier, which weakens with age, leaving skin vulnerable to dehydration and environmental damage, this product offers the anti-aging effect of a serum in a comforting cream. It promotes noticeably firmer, healthier-looking skin, a rapid increase in moisture, reduced appearance of wrinkles, and more for multifunctional age defense.

SeroVital, the company that's helped millions of women over 40 improve their skin, energy, sleep, mental acuity, and more, believes in solving problems, not hiding them. And now, with the addition of the SeroVital Beauty collection, mature women can revitalize their skin from the outside in.

The SeroVital Beauty collection is available now on SeroVital.com.

About SeroVital

SeroVital is dedicated to the science of anti-aging. The company's revolutionary, flagship formula, SeroVital®-hgh, naturally increases your body's production of human growth hormone*. SeroVital-hgh is backed by four clinical studies and protected by 15 U.S. and international patents† and has sold over four million boxes. To learn more about SanMedica and their products, visit www.serovital.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†SeroVital-hgh is protected by U.S. Patent Numbers 8,551,542; 8,715,752; 8,722,114; 8,734,864; 8,747,921; 8,747,922; 8,765,195; 8,808,763; 8,808,764; 8,815,311; 9,066,953; 9,198,889; 9,238,023; 9,339,490; and Canadian Patent Number: 2840809.

