SerpApi Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Examination, Obtains SOC 3® Report, and Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SerpApi announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC), SOC 2® Type 2 examination, and achieved its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to information security, operational integrity, and customer trust. The status of SerpApi's SOC 2® Type 2 and SOC 3® reports, and the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, is available on SerpApi's website.

The SOC examinations provide independent, third-party assurance regarding SerpApi's control environment, relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality, and its alignment with applicable AICPA Trust Services Criteria over an extended observation period. In addition, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, an internationally recognized standard, demonstrates that SerpApi operates a comprehensive, risk-based Information Security Management System (ISMS) designed to continuously protect and strengthen its information security controls across people, processes and technology.

"Completing these milestones reflects our continued investment in strong security practices, transparency, and operating a resilient, reliable platform for all our customers," said Julien Khaleghy, Founder and CEO at SerpApi.

"Our customers trust SerpApi with data that underpins everything from research to AI systems, so security isn't optional for us- it's fundamental," said Alaa Abdulridha, Engineering Director at SerpApi.

The SOC examination evaluated controls supporting SerpApi's cloud-based platform, which enables businesses worldwide to extract structured, real-time data from search engine results at scale. The assessments covered SerpApi's production cloud infrastructure, APIs, internal access controls, monitoring systems and incident response processes.

SerpApi's platform is built on modern, cloud-native infrastructure and incorporates layered security practices, including access controls, system monitoring, incident response processes, and data handling policies designed to support customer and regulatory expectations. SerpApi regularly reviews and enhances its internal controls as part of its broader governance, risk, and compliance program to address evolving security requirements and customer needs.

SerpApi's completion of SOC 2® Type 2 examination and achievement of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification demonstrates its commitment to enterprise‑grade security for search data used in AI and analytics. For more information about SerpApi and its platform, visit www.serpapi.com.

About SerpApi

SerpApi is the world's leading provider of search data, pioneering APIs that turn search engine results into structured, developer-ready information. Founded in 2017, the company enables developers, researchers, Fortune 500 companies and organizations around the world to integrate live search insights from sources like Google, Bing, and YouTube into applications, analytics, and research workflows. With more than 100 specialized APIs, SerpApi supports use cases ranging from AI development and machine learning to SEO monitoring, cybersecurity intelligence, and e-commerce analysis, helping teams build reliable, data-driven products at scale.

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SOURCE SerpApi, LLC