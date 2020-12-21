SERPMaster's Enhancements Open New Opportunities for Data Collectors

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SERPMaster, a low-cost Google Search Engine Result Page (SERP) scraper, introduces a few new features which bring further flexibility in Google Search public data gathering. Recently integrated Application Programming Interface (API) helps users to obtain highly customized information from major Google Search categories including Google Images, Google News, Google Scholar and Google Shopping.

"SERPMaster tool has proved to be a powerful ally for every company seeking to improve their pricing or product strategies, protect their trademark from counterfeits sold online, or even conquer the highest rankings on Google search page," says Austin Coleman, Chief of Technology Officer at SERPMaster. He continues:

"As use cases for SERP data gathering become more varied, the need for highly adaptable and customizable solutions increases as well. Taking this into consideration, it became clear that the natural course of action was to transform SERPMaster to one of the most flexible tools for Google search results collection available on the market."

The API integration for additional Google search categories gives unprecedented power to companies which rely on specific types of web data. For example, Google Shopping API enables businesses to explore the dynamics of products and pricing. At the same time, the use of Google Reverse Image Search API is irreplaceable when it comes to counterfeit goods detection.

SERPMaster is capable of delivering public data from each category from any location, device, and browser in real-time with an impressive 100% data extraction success rate. The tool is also enhanced with highly flexible data provision mechanisms, which enable it to deliver requested data in both HTML and JSON formats.

SERPMaster is a web data acquisition company based in New York, NY. Our goal is simple - to make valuable information hiding within the Google Search Engine Result Pages (SERPs) easily digestible and accessible for everyone, no matter the budget. We are committed to level the ground for businesses worldwide and create a market where even the smallest companies are given the opportunity to capitalize on the most accurate and reliable public data available.

