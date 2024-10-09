Serrala Named Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Accounts Payable Automation by QKS Group

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a leading provider in market research and advisory services, announced today that it has named Serrala as a 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Payable Automation.

QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ provides a detailed competitive analysis of the global AP Automation market, evaluating vendors' technology capabilities and customer value. Serrala's solution, designed to improve invoice processing, optimize payments, and boost fraud detection, has secured a top rating in all criteria.

"Serrala's Accounts Payable Automation solution extends beyond traditional AP processing, leveraging AI-driven invoice capture, real-time tracking, and advanced fraud detection. Its flexibility to integrate with multiple ERP systems and support industry-specific needs, combined with features like vendor self-service portals and Microsoft Teams integration, positions their solution as a top leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™," said Nehan Jain, Analyst at QKS Group.

The Accounts Payable Automation market is evolving, driven by digital transformation, automation, and regulatory compliance. Serrala's AP solution, including touchless invoice processing and AI-driven fraud detection, is helping organizations reduce costs, improve accuracy and stay ahead of regulatory changes.

Matthew Pitcher, Serrala's Director of Accounts Payable, commented: "Alevate AP was designed not just for efficiency and flexibility but to redefine the way organizations approach financial operations in an increasingly digital and fast-paced world. We remain dedicated to leading the charge in transforming business processes and empowering the office of the CFO by being one of the few providers that can address all financial processes."

About Serrala

Serrala is a global leader in finance process automation, with a track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.

Our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications automates all working capital-related processes, from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.

We empower leaders to create an autonomous finance machine to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better managed, transforming finance department into a strategic engine

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

