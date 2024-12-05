SERRATELLI HAT COMPANY UNVEILS "THE 1878": THE FINEST COWBOY HAT EVER MADE

Legacy Hat-Maker's Artistic Masterpiece Debuts During NFR in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serratelli Hat Company, a legacy American cowboy hat maker, today announced "The 1878," the finest cowboy hat ever made. The 1878 is the pinnacle of a cowboy hat–crafted from a blend of Silver Belly American Beaver and Chinchilla with a sterling silver buckle, 18KT gold detailing and a VS diamond. The sweatband is stitched from American Whitetail Deerskin, and expertly shaped in Serratelli's workshop. Each hat is personally inspected by Dean Serratelli, fourth generation owner of Serratelli Hat Company. The 1878 made its debut in Las Vegas at Cowboy Christmas during the 2024 National Finals Rodeo, exclusively at Booth 1831 with Boot Barn.

Since 1878, the Serratelli name has been synonymous in the cowboy hat business with quality materials, passion, and tradition. In a homage to its legacy of sourcing the finest fur, the company has procured materials that are so rare, they are befitting of a hat with the name "The 1878."

Made with a bespoke blend of 90% Silver Belly American Beaver (the silver fur located on the center underbelly of the beaver) and 10% Chinchilla, The 1878 will include a sweatband made of American Whitetail Deerskin, a custom American Beaver tail leather case, and a sterling silver buckle with 18KT gold detailing and a VS diamond.

"The 1878 is the first of its kind," said Dean. "It is unmatched in its level of detail, precision and luxury — a collector's item unlike any other."

This expression of history and multi-generational excellence will appear in an extremely limited edition, with only five being made, commemorating the five generations of the Serratelli family who have defined the hat industry.

Accompanied by a security guard wearing their own Serratelli cowboy hat, The 1878 made its debut during the opening day of Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The hat was displayed in a locked, glass case in Booth 1831 with Boot Barn. Included in the display is an interactive experience, detailing The 1878 story, craftsmanship, materials and history for all attendees.

All Serratelli hats begin with the highest-quality raw materials, which have been vetted and qualified through the family's decades in the trade and sourced from around the world. In its workshop, The 1878 is formed with the skills of more than 50 pairs of hands, who will steam, sand, shape and stitch every inch.

"The creation of a cowboy hat is unique, the coming together of traditional craftsmanship and deep understanding of materials," added Dean. "What starts out as raw fur is blown, formed, shaped, stitched and combined with rich embellishments to bring you a hat that speaks to your distinct personality."

Experience The 1878 for the first time, in-person at Cowboy Christmas during the 2024 NFR, debuting exclusively at Booth 1831 with Boot Barn.

The 1878 will remain on display throughout Cowboy Christmas, and visitors will have an exclusive opportunity to learn about the family's storied past, blends timeless hat-making techniques and the finest materials available.

Visit serratellihatcompany.com/1878 to learn more.

About Serratelli Hat Company

Serratelli Hat Company is a family-owned and operated business, providing high-quality products to the hat industry for nearly 150 years. Quality and excellence are at the heart of their business; every hat is made with fur that is sourced with the same care and commitment to excellence that their great, great grandfather used when he started in 1878. Today, Serratelli Hat Company manufactures and sells western hats directly to retail stores to guarantee that their hats are the best in the business. More at serratellihatcompany.com.

