Two beloved brands come together to celebrate the iconic holiday tradition and a milestone moment in sleep

DORAVILLE, Ga., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), a leading global sleep company, announced today that Serta® will join the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® with a float traveling down the streets of Manhattan to 34th Street on Thursday, November 27 to help kick off the holiday season alongside larger-than-life balloons, fantastical floats, and electrifying performances.

Serta® Announces Debut Float in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® - The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator. To celebrate, the brand has launched the Serta® 34th Street Collection a limited-edition mattress line inspired by the magic and nostalgia of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has brought joy and wonder to generations of families, and we're thrilled to celebrate our beloved Serta Counting Sheep in such an iconic way," said Anne Edwards, senior vice president, Serta Brand Marketing. "With our debut float we're blending holiday celebration with Serta comfort to help families create meaningful memories - and get a great night's sleep!"

This year's Parade will mark the first appearance of The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator, a brand new float designed to showcase the beloved Counting Sheep in a whimsical, family-friendly display. Made with signature nighttime ingredients, like stars, moons and cloud fluff, this whimsical machine helmed by Serta's enthusiastic flock features multiple lighting and spinning effects that are sure to delight and mesmerize spectators on Thanksgiving morning.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Serta and the fun-loving Serta Counting Sheep to this year's exciting Parade line-up as we celebrate our 99th march," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "On Thanksgiving morning, with the help of the imaginative Dream Generator, the Serta Counting Sheep will blanket the streets of New York City – and homes across the country – with warmth, wonder, and pure joy as we kick off the holiday season together."

The Parade debut comes at a milestone moment as 2025 marks the 25th birthday of the iconic Serta Counting Sheep. To celebrate, the brand has launched the Serta® 34th Street Collection – a limited-edition mattress line inspired by the magic and nostalgia of the Parade.

Drawing inspiration from Macy's Herald Square and the Parade's rich legacy, the Serta® 34th Street Collection combines innovative comfort with timeless charm.

Featured product offerings include:

Serta ® Zoned Comfort – targeted support across key areas of the body

– targeted support across key areas of the body Individually-Wrapped Coil System – durable support and minimized motion transfer

– durable support and minimized motion transfer PillowSoft ® Air Foam – cushioning with a gently rippling design to promote airflow

– cushioning with a gently rippling design to promote airflow Cool Twist ® Gel Memory Foam – enhanced airflow, heat dissipation, and contouring comfort.

– enhanced airflow, heat dissipation, and contouring comfort. Special Edition Design – featuring a lovable Counting Sheep illustration on the mattress cover

The brand's Perfect Sleeper mattress has been putting the Serta Counting Sheep out of business for 25 years, and the new 34th Street Collection continues that legacy. Families can experience Serta comfort both on the Parade route and at home with the limited-edition collection, available exclusively at Macys.com in twin – California king models, including a split queen, with medium, firm and plush comfort options.

Serta: We make the world's best mattress.

The 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, November 27 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in all time zones. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @serta and @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade. For more information, visit serta.com and macys.com/parade.

About Serta Simmons Bedding

Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands such as Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Beauty Sleep®. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit https://sertasimmons.com.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Since 1924, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.

