Serta Hospitality Redefines Comfort and Performance with All-New Endurance Series

"Serta Perfect Sleeper® mattresses remain synonymous with exceptional comfort and unparalleled durability," said Steve Tipton, vice president of Hospitality for Serta Simmons Bedding. "The new Endurance Series builds on that legacy, adding advanced technology like HeiQ V-Block™ and distinctive components that allow hotel brands to invest in unique, memorable sleep experiences that will delight guests for years to come."

The new line reflects Serta's ongoing commitment to and investment in innovative bedding component technology and spans every price point and mattress construction, so that hotels and resorts can create new guest sleep standards.

Key features:

HeiQ V-Block antimicrobial technology has been infused into the mattress fabric, delivering a robust protection shield to the mattress surface that kills bacteria on contact, keeping the mattress fresh and clean with no re-application needed. Hypoallergenic, it's free from harmful chemicals.

The new mattress designs deliver a beautiful design esthetic while maintaining unmatched durability.

Comfort Last® Construction with Total Edge® Foam Encasement provides dual edge support with border rods to strengthen the mattress edges.

BodyLoft™ foam promotes a balanced sleeping temperature with breathable material that enhances both airflow and moisture wicking at the sleep surface.

Breathable, gel-infused Cool Twist® Gel Foam cradles the body and helps promote airflow for a cooler night's sleep.

HexCloud™ Gel Foam, available in select models, offers an exclusive comfort upgrade by using gel foam with unique geometric cutouts to deliver cool, contouring pressure relief for more luxurious, relaxing sleep.

Legendary Continuous Support® Innerspring technology promotes proper back support and undisturbed sleep by combining continuous coil design with head-to-toe coil construction.

About Serta Hospitality

A champion of comfort for all, Serta Hospitality has pioneered sleep innovation that provides exceptional guest sleep experiences for more than 90 years. Our all-new Serta® Perfect Sleeper® line, with its exclusive continuous support Innerspring™ technology, combines innovative design, HeiQ V-Block™ antimicrobial technology and distinctive components to deliver unmatched comfort, breathability and lasting durability from the inside out. We help guests sleep comfortably from coast to coast and hotel companies reach new levels of guest satisfaction. Visit www.sertahospitality.com to learn more.

1 HeiQ V-Block does not protect users or others against bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms.

