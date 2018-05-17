Serta Simmons Bedding Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Moreno Valley, Calif.

"Serta Simmons Bedding has been a part of the Moreno Valley community for more than 12 years, and, with the opening of this new facility today, we look forward to being here for many more," said Michael Traub, CEO of Serta Simmons Bedding. "This new facility—which is more than double the size of our previous one, and includes new technology and a larger workforce—will better position Serta Simmons Bedding to meet demand for our best-selling brands."

The plant occupies 533,000 square feet, employs approximately 350 people, and will produce more than 1,500 mattresses per day. Products assembled in the Moreno Valley facility will be shipped throughout the Western U.S., with orders fulfilled in generally less than 72 hours.

In addition to Moreno Valley, SSB has recently opened new, larger plants in Houston, Texas, and Windsor Locks, Conn. SSB also plans to open a new plant in Seattle, Wash. later this year, and to relocate to new corporate headquarters in Doraville, Ga. by early 2019. The move to Doraville will bring approximately 500 Serta, Beautyrest and SSB corporate employees together under one roof for the first time.

About Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC is the leading sleep company and the largest manufacturer, marketer and supplier of mattresses in North America. Based in Atlanta, SSB owns and manages two of the largest bedding brands in the mattress industry, Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The two brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent channels throughout North America. SSB also owns Tomorrow®, a direct-to-consumer mattress brand. The company operates 39 manufacturing plants throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit www.sertasimmons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "seek," "plan," "intend," "believe," "will," "may," "could," "continue," "likely," "should," and other words. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by SSB in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. SSB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

