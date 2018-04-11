Serta Simmons Bedding Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Windsor Locks, Conn.

"We're excited to have opened a new, larger facility in Windsor Locks, which is an important step in our strategy to increase manufacturing capacity," said Michael Traub, CEO of Serta Simmons Bedding. "By introducing new technology, adding headcount and moving to larger facilities, we're better positioned to support our retail partners' great consumer demand in the Northeast region."

The plant, which is 268,000 square feet and double the size of the former plant in Springfield, is the second of four new manufacturing facilities SSB intends to open by the end of this year. Products assembled in the Windsor Locks facility are shipped throughout the Northeast region, fulfilling orders generally in less than 72 hours.

In addition to Windsor Locks, SSB has recently opened new, larger plants in Houston, Texas, and Moreno Valley, Calif., and plans to open a new plant in Seattle, Wash. later this year. SSB also intends to relocate to new corporate headquarters in Doraville, Ga. by early 2019. The move will bring approximately 500 Serta, Beautyrest and SSB corporate employees together under one roof for the first time.

About Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC is the leading sleep company and the largest manufacturer, marketer and supplier of mattresses in North America. Based in Atlanta, SSB owns and manages two of the largest bedding brands in the mattress industry, Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The two brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent channels throughout North America. SSB also owns Tomorrow®, a direct-to-consumer mattress brand. The company operates 39 manufacturing plants throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit www.sertasimmons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "seek," "plan," "intend," "believe," "will," "may," "could," "continue," "likely," "should," and other words. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by SSB in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. SSB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

