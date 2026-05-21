The sleep brand's beloved Serta Counting Sheep collaborate with big screen sleuths to celebrate the launch of its refreshed mattress collection, designed to deliver night-after-night support

DORAVILLE, Ga., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, one of the world's leading sleep companies, announces the launch of the all-new Serta Perfect Sleeper® mattress collection, which features an innovative Q4™ Support System to help relieve aches and back pains. The new collection is available at Serta.com and select mattress retailers nationwide. To celebrate the debut of its latest innovation, Serta has collaborated with Amazon MGM Studios' "The Sheep Detectives" to support the film's release on a series of co-branded video, digital, social, and product integrations offering theatergoers the ultimate at-home comfort.

Serta® Teams Up With “The Sheep Detectives” to Introduce the New Serta Perfect Sleeper®

"Built for today's consumer, the new Serta Perfect Sleeper reflects our commitment to meaningful innovation—helping people relieve aches and backpains with night-after-night support," said Anne Edwards, Senior Vice President, Serta Brand Marketing. "We're collaborating with "The Sheep Detectives," a feel-good "sheep" mystery for the whole family, to unveil the new Serta Perfect Sleeper and provide all the ingredients for the perfect night in!"

The reimagined Serta Perfect Sleeper® mattress is designed to deliver long-lasting support, comfort and cooling for more consistent, restorative sleep. Built with the new Serta Q4™ Support System, the mattress features a 4-in-1 coil design that helps improve pressure relief, motion isolation and durability, helping to relieve aches and back pains. Paired with upgraded foams and cooling technologies, the Perfect Sleeper mattress is engineered for reliable, night-after-night comfort.

Serta's collaboration with "The Sheep Detectives" includes a series of spot integrations featuring the Serta Counting Sheep, engaging social media content, as well as the opportunity to win a Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress, providing new storytelling opportunities for the brand to engage consumers. Visit THE SHEEP DETECTIVES to check out showtimes, buy tickets to watch the film at a theater near you, and learn more about Serta mattresses.

With the launch of the all-new Perfect Sleeper mattress across Serta.com and select retailers and a new entertainment collaboration, Serta continues to evolve how consumers experience—and shop for—better sleep. Shoppers and their wallets can also cozy up to Serta this spring as the brand is launching valuable savings on select Serta Perfect Sleeper and iSeries® NxG™ mattresses in conjunction with the upcoming Memorial Day promotional period. For more information, visit Serta.com or a local mattress retailer.

About Serta Simmons Bedding

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands including Serta®, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Simmons®.

For more information, visit sertasimmons.com.

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SOURCE Serta Simmons Bedding